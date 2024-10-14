ARTICLE
14 October 2024

USC Announces Stem Cell Collaboration

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
Treatment and prevention of heart failure are unmet medical needs in the United States. One in every eight deaths in the United States can be linked to this disease.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Antoinette F. Konski
Authors

Treatment and prevention of heart failure are unmet medical needs in the United States. One in every eight deaths in the United States can be linked to this disease. The Keck School of Medicine at USC and the biotechnology company StemCardia formed a collaboration to address cardiac failure.

The collaboration will be lead by StemCardia founder and USC scientist Charles Murry, MD, PhD. Dr. Murry is the chair of the KSOM Department of Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine and the director of the Eli and Edythe Broad Center for Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at USC.

The team has two initial goals. The first is to develop stem cell replacement therapies, including using induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to regenerate heart muscle. The second is to develop new gene therapies to strengthen heart muscle contraction.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Antoinette F. Konski
Antoinette F. Konski
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More