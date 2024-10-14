Eli Lilly Looks To Medical Records To Go After Compounders

In an effort to gain more information regarding whether there is appropriate compounding to support weight loss drug products, Eli Lilly has decided to request medical records from users. This marks a new effort by Lilly in its continued efforts against compounded substitutes for its weight loss product that the company would assert are unlawful. As reported by Bloomberg, Lily wrote to users stating, "We recently learned that you took one of our products from a compounded pharmacy. . . We would appreciate if you could complete the enclosed form and sign the Authorization for Release of Medical Information so that we can obtain more details from the treating physician around your experience."

