Celltrion Wins Brazilian Federal Tender For Trastuzumab For Fifth Consecutive Year

On September 13, 2024, Celltrion announced that its Brazilian subsidiary won the Federal Government of Brazil's bid to supply HERZUMA (trastuzumab-pkrb) for the fifth consecutive year, with around 660,000 vials to be delivered through 2025. According to the announcement, HERZUMA is the most prescribed trastuzumab drug launched in Brazil and accounts for more than 50% of the market annually. Head of Celltrion's Latin America region said, "Herzuma has set a great record of winning federal government bids for five consecutive years in Brazil, the largest pharmaceutical market in Latin America, through product competitiveness combined with excellent therapeutic efficacy of biopharmaceuticals at reasonable prices, reliability recognized as a global biosimilar company, and customized sales strategy led by local subsidiaries."

Celltrion's HERZUMA (trastuzumab-pkrb) was approved by the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, ANVISA (Agencia Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitaria) on May 20, 2019.