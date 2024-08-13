AI Explained: AI In Clinical Research And Life Sciences (Video)

Life science professionals are grappling with questions related to integrating AI into clinical trials, patient care and other processes.

How can we ensure that AI models consistently deliver accurate and reliable results? What steps should organizations take to guarantee the quality of data used to train and refine AI models? How will AI affect the interactions between drug developers on the one hand and the FDA, IRBs and ethics boards on the other? These are just a few of the questions Reed Smith attorneys Nancy Halstead and Sarah Thompson Schick address in a new video, part of our AI explained series.

This article is presented for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute legal advice.