10 July 2024

Fresenius Announces Launch Of Subcutaneous Formulation Of TYENNE (Tocilizumab-aazg) In The United States

On July 2, 2024, Fresenius Kabi ("Fresenius") announced the immediate availability of TYENNE (tocilizumab-aazg), in a subcutaneous formulation, in the United States. TYENNE, a biosimilar to ACTEMRA (tocilizumab), was developed by Fresenius for use in the treatment of several autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, giant cell arteritis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis. As we previously reported, on April 15, 2024, Fresenius launched TYENNE in an intravenous (IV) formulation. TYENNE is the first tocilizumab biosimilar with an intravenous and subcutaneous formulation approved by the FDA. Sang-Jin Pak, M.D., President of Biopharma at Fresenius, stated "[i]ntroducing [Fresenius's] subcutaneous formulation demonstrates our continued commitment to providing greater access to more patients living with autoimmune diseases."

