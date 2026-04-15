2026 California Rental Laws: What Los Angeles & Orange County Landlords Need To Know Now

Brooke Pollard, LLM’s articles from TLD Law are most popular:

For landlords and real estate investors across Los Angeles and Orange County, 2026 is not about one sweeping new law—it's about a series of targeted statutory changes—many effective January 1, 2026—that significantly increase compliance obligations and legal exposure.

At TLD Law, we are seeing a clear trend: small technical violations are becoming big liability risks. Below are the most impactful new laws, what they require, and what you should be doing now.

The #1 Risk: Expanded Habitability Requirements (AB 628 – Effective Jan. 1, 2026)

Assembly Bill 628 expands California's habitability standards by requiring landlords to provide and maintain functional kitchen appliances, including a stove and refrigerator, in most residential rental units.

This marks a meaningful shift—particularly in Los Angeles, where tenants have historically provided their own refrigerators in some cases.

What this means:

Appliances are now legally tied to habitability standards under Civil Code obligations

Landlords are responsible for repair and replacement—not just provision

Failure to comply may support rent withholding, repair-and-deduct claims, or habitability litigation

Why it matters:

This change creates a new, clearly defined basis for tenant claims and is likely to become one of the most litigated issues in 2026.

No More Hidden Fees: Leasing Transparency Requirements (AB 747 – Effective Jan. 1, 2026)

Assembly Bill 747 imposes stricter fee disclosure requirements in residential leasing.

Landlords and property managers must now clearly disclose all mandatory fees upfront—including in advertisements, listings, and lease negotiations.

What this means:

All non-optional charges must be disclosed at the outset

Adding fees later in the leasing process may violate consumer protection laws

Increased exposure under California's unfair business practices statutes

Why it matters:

This affects virtually every rental transaction and will require updates to leasing workflows, marketing materials, and property management practices.

Wildfire Reality: Rent Obligations During Emergencies (SB 610 – Effective Jan. 1, 2026)

Senate Bill 610 addresses rent obligations during mandatory evacuations due to natural disasters, including wildfires.

What this means:

Landlords may be required to pause rent obligations during evacuation periods

Prepaid rent covering unusable periods may need to be refunded

Potential additional obligations related to property habitability post-disaster

Why it matters:

For landlords in wildfire-prone areas of Los Angeles and Orange County, this law introduces new financial and operational risks tied to events outside the landlord's control.

Security Deposits: Procedural Compliance Matters More Than Ever (AB 414 – Effective Jan. 1, 2026)

Assembly Bill 414 updates how security deposits must be returned.

If a tenant paid rent electronically, landlords must now offer (or use) electronic return of the security deposit.

What this means:

Deposit return procedures must be updated to include electronic options

Strict timelines and itemized accounting requirements still apply

Noncompliance increases exposure to statutory penalties

Why it matters:

Security deposit disputes are already one of the most common sources of landlord-tenant litigation. This adds another layer of procedural compliance.

Additional 2026 Changes Affecting Larger Landlords

AB 1414 (Effective Jan. 1, 2026)

Tenants must be allowed to opt out of bundled internet or service packages in many cases

AB 2747 (Effective Jan. 1, 2026)

Landlords with 16+ units must offer tenants the option to report rent payments to credit bureaus (subject to fee limitations)

AB 246 (Effective Jan. 1, 2026)

Provides additional tenant protections in eviction scenarios involving interruptions to Social Security or similar income sources

Why it matters:

These laws primarily impact mid-size and institutional landlords, but they signal continued expansion of tenant rights and landlord compliance obligations.

Don't Forget: Local Rules Still Go Further (Los Angeles City & County)

Statewide laws are only part of the picture.

Los Angeles continues to impose stricter requirements through:

Rent Stabilization Ordinance (RSO)

Just Cause Eviction Ordinance

Tenant anti-harassment protections

Relocation assistance requirements

The takeaway:

State law sets the baseline—but local ordinances often create the true compliance burden, especially for LA-based property owners.

What Landlords Should Do Now

Update lease agreements to reflect new appliance and fee disclosure requirements Audit all listings and marketing materials for compliance with AB 747 Review emergency response policies for wildfire-related rent obligations Revise security deposit handling procedures to include electronic return options Evaluate portfolio exposure under LA-specific ordinances



Bottom Line

The 2026 legal landscape is not about dramatic reform—it is about increased enforcement, expanded tenant protections, and tighter procedural requirements.

For landlords, the greatest risk is no longer just major violations—it is overlooking smaller statutory changes that can quickly escalate into disputes or litigation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.