District Of Columbia New Tenant Protections Under The Extreme Heat Eviction Protection Amendment Act Of 2025

The District of Columbia has enacted the Extreme Heat Eviction Protection Amendment Act of 2025, which amends the Rental Housing Act of 1985 to prohibit housing providers from evicting tenants on days when extreme heat conditions are predicted.

This legislation represents a significant expansion of tenant protections in the District, recognizing the serious health and safety risks that eviction during dangerous heat conditions poses to vulnerable residents.

Under the new law, housing providers are prohibited from carrying out evictions on any day when the National Weather Service predicts at 8 AM that the temperature at the National Airport weather station will rise above 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius). This new restriction joins existing protections in DC law that already prevent evictions during certain extreme weather conditions.

The temperature determination is based on the National Weather Service's 8 AM forecast for the National Airport weather station, providing a clear and objective standard for determining when the prohibition applies.

Practical Implications

For Tenants: Tenants facing eviction proceedings now have additional protection during extreme heat events. If an eviction is scheduled for a day when extreme heat is forecast, the eviction cannot lawfully proceed. Tenants should be aware that this protection applies specifically to the physical act of eviction — it does not halt underlying court proceedings or extend deadlines for other legal matters related to housing disputes. Tenants who are facing eviction and believe their rights under this law have been violated should consult with a tenant rights organization or attorney. If an eviction is attempted on a day when extreme heat conditions are forecast, tenants should document the weather conditions and seek legal assistance.

For Landlords and Property Managers: Housing providers must monitor weather forecasts before proceeding with scheduled evictions during warmer months. Evictions scheduled for days when the National Weather Service's 8 AM forecast predicts temperatures exceeding 95 degrees Fahrenheit at National Airport must be postponed. Landlords and property managers should update their eviction procedures to include a weather verification step before proceeding with any scheduled eviction during warmer months. Maintaining records of weather forecasts on eviction dates is advisable to demonstrate compliance with the law.

Effective Date

The Act will take effect following approval by the mayor (or council override of a mayoral veto) and completion of a 30-day Congressional review period as required under the District of Columbia Home Rule Act. Affected parties should monitor official announcements regarding the final effective date.

