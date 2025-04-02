FHFA Rescinds UDAP Oversight Bulletin and SPCP-Based Renter Protections

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has taken two significant deregulatory steps affecting its oversight of the government-sponsored enterprises, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (GSEs)

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has taken two significant deregulatory steps affecting its oversight of the government-sponsored enterprises, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (GSEs). The agency rescinded a 2024 advisory bulletin asserting its authority to regulate unfair or deceptive acts or practices (UDAP) by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.Additionally, the FHFA withdrew renter protection requirements—previously scheduled to take effect on May 31—for multifamily loans made through Special Purpose Credit Programs (SPCPs) backed by the GSEs.

UDAP Advisory Bulletin Rescinded

FHFA stated that enforcement of unfair or deceptive acts or practices should remain with the FTC, which is the primary administrator of Section 5 of the FTC Act.The agency emphasized its focus on the safety and soundness of the GSEs, rather than duplicating existing consumer protection authority.

The rescinded bulletin had stated that FHFA would evaluate whether the GSE's actions or inactions could be considered unfair or deceptive under established standards, and would hold the enterprises accountable if they facilitated or failed to prevent such conduct. It also emphasized UDAP concerns could arise in connection with third-party servicers or counterparties acting on behalf of GSEs.By revoking the bulletin, FHFA clarified that it does not intend to impose separate or parallel UDAP obligations on the enterprises beyond those enforced by the FTC or CFPB.

SPCP-Based Tenant Protections Withdrawn

FHFA has formally reversed course on renter protections that were previously tied to multifamily loans issued through SPCPs backed by GSEs.These conditions, which had been scheduled to take effect on May 31, would have required landlords to implement a five-day grace period before charging late fees and to provide at least thirty days' notice before modifying lease terms.

The protections were introduced as part of the GSEs' Equitable Housing Finance Plans and were aimed at improving housing stability for very low-, low-, and moderate-income renters.FHFA's current leadership characterized the requirements as exceeding the agency's role and stated that lease-related protections should be governed by state and local law.

Putting It Into Practice:The FHFA's recission of its UDAP bulletin and SPCP-based renter protections reflects a shift toward a narrower role for the agency, centered on institutional supervision and market stability.Financial institutions should continue look to the FTC, CFPB, and state regulators for UDAP enforcement, tenant protection standards, and other consumer-facing compliance obligations.

