Howard Koh On Landlord-Tenant Insights: Mastering Your Financial Life Podcast

MSF is pleased to share Howard Koh's recent appearance on Mastering Your Financial Life, hosted by Judy Heft. As a partner in our firm, Howard is a dedicated advocate for business owners, using his extensive experience in real estate litigation to protect their rights.

In this insightful episode, Howard and Judy discuss critical topics in landlord-tenant relations, covering:

Typical NYC commercial rent disputes and their resolutions

The significant impact of COVID-19 on landlord-tenant dynamics

Strategies for handling rent payment challenges

An overview of mezzanine debt in commercial real estate

The potential for transforming certain commercial properties into residential space

We invite you to watch or listen to Howard's engaging conversation with Judy Heft to gain valuable insights into the evolving landscape of real estate law.

