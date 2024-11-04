ARTICLE
4 November 2024

Howard Koh's Weekly Vlog Update

Meister Seelig & Fein

Contributor

Meister Seelig & Fein logo
Meister Seelig & Fein is a premier business law firm headquartered in New York City with additional offices in Connecticut, Los Angeles and New Jersey. Known for its entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence, the firm offers a comprehensive range of legal services. Its team of accomplished attorneys, collaborative approach, and steadfast commitment to integrity are essential to ensuring that the firm’s clients achieve their objectives.
Explore Firm Details
This week, MSF's Howard Koh takes a deep dive into rent resets—those essential lease clauses that guide landlords and tenants on setting rent when a commercial tenant exercises an extension...
United States Real Estate and Construction
Photo of Howard S. Koh
Authors

Understanding Rent Resets in Commercial Leases

This week, MSF's Howard Koh takes a deep dive into rent resets—those essential lease clauses that guide landlords and tenants on setting rent when a commercial tenant exercises an extension option without a pre-agreed rate for the extended term. Howard explains how these resets often hinge on determining the "fair market value" of the leased premises, requiring expert appraisals to navigate complex valuations.

Click here to check out Howard's latest vlog to gain insights into the strategies and legal considerations behind fair market rent resets!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Howard S. Koh
Howard S. Koh
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More