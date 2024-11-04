Howard Koh's Weekly Vlog Update

Understanding Rent Resets in Commercial Leases

This week, MSF's Howard Koh takes a deep dive into rent resets—those essential lease clauses that guide landlords and tenants on setting rent when a commercial tenant exercises an extension option without a pre-agreed rate for the extended term. Howard explains how these resets often hinge on determining the "fair market value" of the leased premises, requiring expert appraisals to navigate complex valuations.

Click here to check out Howard's latest vlog to gain insights into the strategies and legal considerations behind fair market rent resets!

