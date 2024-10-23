Robust Spending Drives Resilience Of Neighborhood Retail

In the ever-evolving landscape of commercial real estate, neighborhood retail leasing stands out as a stalwart performer. Despite challenges faced by other asset classes, neighborhood retail continues to exhibit strength and stability. Let us delve into the key factors driving its success.

In the first half of 2024, the national retail vacancy rate remained at an impressive 4.1%. This resilience is attributed to increased demand and fewer tenant bankruptcies. Retail space saw a surge in demand, with 54 million square feet (about twice the area of Central Park in New York City) leased, particularly in food and beverage, discount, off-price, and experiential sectors. The sustained demand has kept vacancy rates low, making retail an attractive investment.

Robust consumer spending has been a driving force behind neighborhood retail's success. As cities continue to evolve, urban retail experiences a resurgence. Record-low total retail vacancy rates have contributed to a combined 3.3% growth in asking rents in prime retail corridors from 2022 to 2023. Consumers' preferences for local shopping centers and communityoriented experiences have b o l s t e r e d neighborhood retail. D e s p i t e higher cons t r u c t i o n costs, developers have continued to invest in retail spaces. Construction totaled 50.4 million sf, with 6.5 sf million, delivered in the second quarter, focusing on buildto-suits and grocery-anchored centers. Leasing rates remain above average, and net absorption reached 7.2 million sf (about twice the area of a large shopping mall) in the second quarter. Average retail rents rose to $34.12 per sf, indicating sustained growth.

Economic uncertainties and interest rate fluctuations impact various asset classes, but neighborhood retail remains resilient. Analysts predict unchanging vacancy rates and moderately positive rent growth for neighborhood and community shopping centers throughout 2024. As consumers seek convenience and local experiences, neighborhood retail leasing is poised to thrive.

Some examples of successful neighborhood retail spaces include:

1. Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York: Once a primarily residential neighborhood, Williamsburg has transformed into a thriving retail hub. Its mix of local boutiques, specialty stores, and artisanal eateries draws both residents and visitors.

2. The Ferry Building, San Francisco: This iconic space combines indoor and outdoor elements, creating a vibrant marketplace. It features local food vendors, specialty shops and a bustling farmer's market, making it a beloved neighborhood gathering spot.

3. Pike Place Market, Seattle: Pike Place Market is a historic landmark known for its lively atmosphere. It houses a variety of businesses, from fishmongers to craft stalls, creating a unique and authentic retail experience.

4. Lincoln Park, Chicago: Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln Park is a great street to explore. It's home to a variety of shops, boutiques and local businesses. And some successful neighborhood retail areas in Denver include:

1. The Source: The food hall that started the trend in 2013 features local restaurants and food trucks. It benefits both local businesses and consumers.

2. Avanti: Another popular food hall in Denver, Avanti offers a variety of culinary options and supporting local vendors.

3. LoDo District Inc.: Representing the Lower Downtown Historic District, this organization fosters community engagement and supports local businesses. The success of neighborhood retail spaces can be attributed to several key factors:

Community - centric approach : Successful neighborhood retail spaces prioritize community engagement. They foster a sense of belonging by hosting events, supporting local causes and collaborating with nearby residents.

A wellthought-out mix of tenants is crucial. Combining anchor stores, specialty boutiques and food vendors creates a diverse and appealing environment. Variety attracts different demographics and keeps foot traffic steady.

Proximity to residential areas, public transportation and pedestrian-friendly streets enhances accessibility. Easy access encourages repeat visits and word-ofmouth recommendations.

Retail spaces that offer unique experiences stand out. Whether through art installations, live music or interactive displays, these spaces create memorable moments for visitors.

Successful retail spaces evolve with changing trends. They stay attuned to consumer preferences, adjusting their offerings and services accordingly. When it comes to neighborhood retail leasing, there are several legal challenges that both landlords and tenants should be aware of:

Exclusive use rights are highly negotiated. Tenants want to protect their specific business niche by preventing landlords from leasing to similar tenants, while landlords aim to maintain leasing flexibility. Ensuring proper enforcement and remedies for exclusivity violations is crucial.

. Exclusive use rights are highly negotiated. Tenants want to protect their specific business niche by preventing landlords from leasing to similar tenants, while landlords aim to maintain leasing flexibility. Ensuring proper enforcement and remedies for exclusivity violations is crucial. Co-tenancy. Tenants often choose locations based on neighboring businesses. To protect against high-profile tenant closures, some tenants seek co-tenancy provisions, so that they can

Originally published by Colorado Real Estate Journal

