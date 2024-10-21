New York AG Sues Manufactured Home Park Over Maintenance Issues, Fees, Rent Hikes

- New York AG Letitia James filed a lawsuit against River Valley Estates, LLC, and associated individuals (collectively, "River Valley"), alleging that the manufactured home park failed to maintain essential infrastructure and imposed illegal fees and rent hikes in violation of New York's real property laws, sanitary codes, and other consumer protection laws.
- In the complaint, AG James alleges that River Valley unlawfully caused residents to endure raw sewage overflowing into their homes, regular water outages, polluted water, and other unsafe conditions. AG James further alleges that River Valley imposed unlawful fees on tenants without proper notice, and illegally increased tenants' rents during their lease terms, among other things.
- The lawsuit seeks $2.3 million in restitution, civil penalties of up to $295,000, and injunctive relief requiring River Valley to make all repairs and infrastructure improvements necessary to make the manufactured home park safe and habitable and correcting all outstanding violations of state and local law.
