9 July 2024

Senior Housing Communities In Seattle And Olympia Must Register Their Independent Living Units

Ordinances recently passed laws in Seattle and Olympia (and in some smaller jurisdictions) require rental property owners to register their rental units with certain local authorities. Under Washington law, independent living units, including independent living units in a mixed assistant living/independent living community, are included under the landlord/tenant statutes. Thus, communities with independent living units in Seattle and Olympia must comply with the rental registration requirement. This is true even if the units are already inspected or registered with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), or other State or Federal Authorities.

More information can be found at the following links:

