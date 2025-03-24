Women's History Month: Celebrating The Women Who Inspire Us - Linguini Sisters

Authentic, healthy, creative. Three words that AnnaMarie along with her daughters, Arianna, Alessia, and Angelica would use to describe their business. After experiencing health issues, AnnaMarie decided to take matters into her own hands and focus on eating more nutritional foods. Unsatisfied with the lack of options in stores Linguini Sisters emerged with the mission of creating healthy food that stuck to the family's roots and traditions. Since that day in 2012 the business has grown exponentially and can be found in over 15 retailers in and around the Chicago land area. AnnaMarie credits her daughters as being her biggest supporters and motivation to continue powering through. AnnaMarie and her daughters are an example to us all. Please take a minute to read more about Linguini Sisters!

1. In three words, describe the essence of your business.

Authentic, healthy, creative

2. What's one unexpected lesson entrepreneurship has taught you?

Be patient with the process and stay determined to succeed.

3. Was there a defining moment when you knew this business was your path? Tell us about it.

After experiencing health issues, I knew this business was my path. I wanted to eat healthier foods that were clean and authentic to my roots. Having this business has helped me share that with others.

4. What's a sacrifice you made that was harder than you expected?

Sacrificing my time - you don't realize how much time you need to set aside for a business, especially a successful one.

5. If you could go back and give your younger self one piece of advice before starting this journey, what would it be?

If I could give my younger self one piece of advice it would be to stay positive. Reframe how you view setbacks- they are learning experiences.

"Tough times don't last, but tough people do"

6. What's something about your journey that most people don't see or realize?

People don't realize the need for constant growth: keep your customers satisfied, maintain business relations, and keep in touch with emerging trends.

7. What fuels you on the tough days?

My daughters are my motivation and strength to power through.

8. What does success look like to you beyond the bottom line?

Success to me is making an impact on people's experience and relationship with food; I hope sharing my recipe and story with people will do that.

9. Who has been your biggest supporter or source of inspiration along the way?

I'm very fortunate to be sharing this entrepreneurship journey with my daughters who are my biggest supporters and inspiration. They work with me to create a business that we can all be proud of.

10. What's one thing people can do today to better support women-owned businesses?

To better support women-owned businesses people should be more aware of purchasing women-owned products, such as Linguini Sisters.

