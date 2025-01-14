ARTICLE
14 January 2025

Big Law Redefined: Immigration Insights Episode 4 | Bank Compliance And Investment Immigration: A Discussion With Metropolitan Commercial Bank (Podcast)

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI “Leading Edge Law Firm” for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of Greenberg Traurig's Immigration Insights series, host Kate Kalmykov is joined by James Sozomenou, Co-Head of Metropolitan Commercial Bank's EB-5 Private Client Group...
United States Immigration
Kate Kalmykov

In this episode of Greenberg Traurig's Immigration Insights series, host Kate Kalmykov is joined by James Sozomenou, Co-Head of Metropolitan Commercial Bank's EB-5 Private Client Group, to discuss an overview of EB-5 and new integrity measures in the RIA. Together, they highlight how the RIA impacts services banks offer to regional centers, working with fund administrators, compliance on behalf of investors, and ways foreign nationals work with banks.

Attachments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kate Kalmykov
Kate Kalmykov
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More