Big Law Redefined: Immigration Insights Episode 4 | Bank Compliance And Investment Immigration: A Discussion With Metropolitan Commercial Bank (Podcast)

In this episode of Greenberg Traurig's Immigration Insights series, host Kate Kalmykov is joined by James Sozomenou, Co-Head of Metropolitan Commercial Bank's EB-5 Private Client Group, to discuss an overview of EB-5 and new integrity measures in the RIA. Together, they highlight how the RIA impacts services banks offer to regional centers, working with fund administrators, compliance on behalf of investors, and ways foreign nationals work with banks.

