5 December 2024

USCIS Reaches Fiscal Year 2025 H-1B Cap

United States Immigration
Kristen T. Burke

On Dec. 2, 2024, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it received enough H-1B petitions to meet the 65,000 H-1B visa regular cap and the 20,000 H-1B visa U.S. advanced degree exemption, known as the master's cap, for fiscal year (FY) 2025.

USCIS will send non-selection notices to registrants through their petitioners' online accounts over the next few days. Upon completion of the non-selection notifications, the status for properly submitted registrations that were not selected for the FY 2025 H-1B numerical allocations will show:

  • Not Selected: Not selected – not eligible to file an H-1B cap petition based on this registration.

USCIS will continue to accept and process the following types of H-1B petitions that are otherwise exempt from the cap:

  • Extend the amount of time a current H-1B worker may remain in the United States;
  • Change the terms of employment for current H-1B workers;
  • Allow current H-1B workers to change employers; and
  • Allow current H-1B workers to work concurrently in additional H-1B positions.

