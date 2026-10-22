Trade Compliance Meets Zero Trust | Simply Trade: Cindy’s Version (Video)

Being confident in your compliance is one thing. Being prepared to demonstrate it is another.

Global Training Center has been assisting importers and exporters since 1991, providing clear, practical, and up‑to‑date education on U.S. trade compliance. For more than three decades, we’ve helped companies reduce risk, strengthen compliance programs, and navigate the constantly changing regulations that shape global trade. Our instructor‑led courses, webinars, and on‑demand training are built for real‑world application, empowering professionals with the knowledge and confidence they need to succeed in international trade.

Being confident in your compliance is one thing. Being prepared to demonstrate it is another.

Is your trade compliance program ready for closer scrutiny?

In this clip, Cindy Allen discusses comments indicating that the Department of Justice is working directly with CBP’s Centers—reviewing some Form 28 and 29 responses and helping draft questionnaires.

She connects that coordination, targeting centers, and ACE data to what she describes as a move toward a “zero-trust” enforcement environment. Her central question: Can your compliance program support your decisions when they’re challenged?

Cindy also encourages trade professionals to revisit TFTEA and the Customs Mod Act, looking at what the statutes actually say rather than relying on assumptions about compliance, outreach, and partnerships.

IN THIS CLIP

Cindy’s perspective on a “zero-trust” enforcement environment

Comments about DOJ and CBP coordination

Form 28 and 29 responses, questionnaires, and ACE data

Why Cindy suggests revisiting TFTEA and the Customs Mod Act

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