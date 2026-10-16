[Cindy’s Version] Trade Compliance Meets Zero Trust (Podcast)

Global Training Center has been assisting importers and exporters since 1991, providing clear, practical, and up‑to‑date education on U.S. trade compliance. For more than three decades, we’ve helped companies reduce risk, strengthen compliance programs, and navigate the constantly changing regulations that shape global trade. Our instructor‑led courses, webinars, and on‑demand training are built for real‑world application, empowering professionals with the knowledge and confidence they need to succeed in international trade.

No Body, No Crime, No Excuse

Can your business actually prove what’s on its entries, not just state that it’s compliant? At a customs compliance conference, Cindy Allen heard a trade-fraud task force speaker describe a shift toward a “zero-trust” enforcement environment, and this week’s episode unpacks what that could mean for importers. Using Taylor Swift’s “No Body, No Crime” as this week’s theme, Cindy explores how ACE data, AI-assisted supply-chain mapping, and closer interagency collaboration are shaping a more evidence-driven approach to enforcement.

When Two Importers Tell Two Different Stories

Cindy’s example cuts to the heart of it: two importers use the same supplier for the same product, yet declare different tariff numbers. That kind of discrepancy can draw scrutiny fast, and detailed CBP Forms 28 and 29 may give officials a much fuller picture of the goods, the manufacturing process, and every party involved. Her distinction between the supply chain, the entities moving goods, and the value chain, the goods moving among those entities, is central to understanding where that scrutiny lands.

Refunds, Origin, and a Shrinking Mail-Entry Threshold

Cindy also covers the week’s tariff-refund developments, including CAPE 3 filing questions, protest-related guidance, and a reported class-action designation, with real uncertainty still around participation details and a possible government appeal. From there, she turns to country-of-origin scrutiny, U.S. Trade Representative comments on manufacturing determinations, and G20 efforts around overcapacity. The Entry Type 13 discussion rounds things out, covering broker appointments, tighter data deadlines, and a proposed change to the $250 trade-remedy threshold for informal mail entries.

Confidence Isn’t the Same as Proof

Cindy’s closing message is the throughline of the whole episode: being confident in your compliance program isn’t the same as being prepared to demonstrate it. If a detailed Form 28 or 29 lands on your desk, that’s the moment to bring in experienced help and customs counsel, not after.

Ready to Go Deeper?

Want to strengthen your ability to substantiate classifications, origin determinations, and manufacturing claims? Explore GTC’s course offerings on Importing Procedures, Import Compliance Training, and Trade Action Strategies to build a program that can hold up under evidence-based scrutiny.

Transcript

Machne Operated

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