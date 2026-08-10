DDP Shipping Risks: What Boise Cascade’s Guilty Plea Means For U.S. Buyers

Delivered Duty Paid shipping can make an international purchase feel “almost domestic.” The overseas seller quotes one landed price, arranges transportation, clears the goods through U.S. Customs and Border Protection, pays the duties, and delivers to the buyer’s door. The arrangement works when the seller follows U.S. law and gives the buyer access to the customs records. It turns dangerous when the buyer treats that convenience as permission not to know how the goods entered the country.

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Delivered Duty Paid shipping can make an international purchase feel “almost domestic.” The overseas seller quotes one landed price, arranges transportation, clears the goods through U.S. Customs and Border Protection, pays the duties, and delivers to the buyer’s door. The arrangement works when the seller follows U.S. law and gives the buyer access to the customs records. It turns dangerous when the buyer treats that convenience as permission not to know how the goods entered the country. An opaque, supplier-controlled DDP structure can hide undervaluation, false tariff classifications, illegal transshipment, false country-of-origin claims, and unpaid antidumping or countervailing duties. Our international trade lawyers are seeing these problems regularly.

In April 2026, Boise Cascade pleaded guilty and was sentenced for a felony violation of the Lacey Act after buying, receiving, transporting, and selling plywood imported through a scheme that concealed its Chinese origin and evaded antidumping and countervailing duties. The court imposed a $6,382,000 fine, representing twice the gross profits Boise Cascade earned from the illegally imported wood, placed the company on five years of probation, and required it to implement a compliance plan.

DOJ did not call this a DDP case, and Boise Cascade was not the importer of record. The case still matters to DDP buyers because it shows that a downstream purchaser can face criminal enforcement when it knows goods entered illegally or deliberately avoids confirming what the warning signs make obvious. According to DOJ, Boise Cascade knew, or was willfully blind to the fact, that its supplier was selling illegally imported plywood.

DDP Is a Shipping Term, Not Immunity from U.S. Law

DDP is one of the International Chamber of Commerce’s Incoterms. Under Incoterms 2020 DDP, the seller generally assumes responsibility for transporting the goods to the named destination, completing export and import formalities, and paying the applicable import duties and taxes.

That allocation works well when a seller runs an established U.S. import operation and can coordinate freight, brokers, and customs clearance. Risk rises when the seller controls every customs decision while refusing to identify the importer, disclose the broker, produce the entry records, or explain how the landed price covers the lawful duties. Risk rises further when the importer of record is a thinly capitalized entity operating from a residential address, with no visible employees, operating history, or assets sufficient to pay a serious customs assessment. Incoterms allocate cost, responsibility, and transportation risk between buyer and seller. They do not amend U.S. customs law or decide who can be investigated or prosecuted. CBP and DOJ are not bound by the parties’ private allocation of customs responsibilities.

A contract can require the seller to pay the duties. It cannot authorize a false value, conceal the actual manufacturer, support an indefensible classification, or change the country of origin. It does not protect a buyer that joins the scheme, supplies false information, or keeps buying after the facts stop making sense. For a broader explanation of the line between lawful DDP and supplier-controlled customs problems, see Buyer Beware: The Hidden Risks of Unpaid Tariffs Under DDP. Boise Cascade answers the response buyers often give when those concerns surface: “But we were not the importer.”

What Happened in the Boise Cascade Case

Boise Cascade is a publicly traded building-materials company. According to DOJ, its Pompano Beach, Florida distribution center bought more than $30 million in hardwood plywood from Horizon Plywood between 2018 and 2021. Horizon ran a scheme to import Chinese plywood while evading antidumping and countervailing duties. The plywood traveled from China to Malaysia, where it was moved into new containers and shipped to the United States with false information about its origin. Horizon also falsified declarations required under the Lacey Act. The Lacey Act regulates trade in illegally sourced plants, fish, and wildlife and bars certain false records and declarations. Because wood is a plant product, false sourcing information can create Lacey Act exposure on top of customs liability.

Beginning around 2019, according to DOJ, Boise Cascade purchased, received, sold, and transported the plywood while knowing, including through conduct showing willful blindness, that it had been imported illegally. Boise Cascade knew Horizon had previously tried to conceal the source of its merchandise, and it knew Horizon was under federal investigation. It kept buying anyway. News that a supplier is under federal criminal investigation should stop a buyer’s orders until it understands what happened. It should trigger document preservation, an internal review, legal advice, and hard questions about the goods already bought. Boise Cascade continued to order, and that choice gave prosecutors evidence that the company valued continued access to the plywood over the compliance risk.

Why Boise Cascade Matters to DDP Buyers

The government did not treat the wrongdoing as ending with the original importer or the person who filed the false paperwork. It examined what Boise Cascade knew, what it did after the warnings, and how it profited from the goods. A buyer facing a questionable DDP arrangement often says the supplier handled customs, chose the broker, and served as importer of record, and that the buyer never saw the entry documents. Those facts can shape the legal analysis. None of them creates automatic immunity.

The importer of record carries direct statutory duties. Under 19 U.S.C. § 1484, it must use reasonable care to give CBP the information needed to release the merchandise, determine its classification and value, and assess the duties. For those obligations in detail, see United States Importer of Record Liability. Other federal statutes reach past the named importer. Boise Cascade’s conviction arose under the Lacey Act because the merchandise was wood and the scheme involved false import declarations concerning plant products. Federal criminal law reaches similar downstream conduct without any plant-product element. Under 18 U.S.C. § 545, it is a crime to receive, buy, sell, or transport merchandise knowing it was imported into the United States contrary to law. That language reaches a distributor or end user who never filed an entry. A DDP buyer creates serious criminal risk when it keeps purchasing goods it knows were illegally imported or deliberately avoids confirming what the facts make obvious.

Civil exposure runs just as wide. Under 19 U.S.C. § 1592, no person may enter or introduce merchandise into U.S. commerce through a material false statement, document, act, or omission, whether by fraud, gross negligence, or negligence. The statute also reaches those who aid or abet a violation. The Federal Circuit’s decision in United States v. Trek Leather shows how far that reaches. The court affirmed the personal liability of a corporate officer who directed the transaction and supplied invoices that understated the value of imported goods. Trek Leather, rather than the officer personally, was the importer of record. The officer’s own conduct nevertheless introduced the merchandise into U.S. commerce.

A company can create exposure under these statutes by supplying false information, directing the shipment, approving misleading descriptions, concealing payments, accepting goods it knows were entered illegally, or continuing to buy while deliberately avoiding repeated warning signs. The facts decide the risk: what the buyer did, what it knew, and what it chose not to learn. DOJ has made that reach explicit. In its July 14, 2026 Trade Fraud Task Force announcement, the Department described a strategic shift from administrative penalties toward criminal and civil accountability throughout the global supply chain. DOJ said the task force’s mandate covers importers, customs brokers, downstream distributors, industrial and commercial end users, and other supply-chain participants that knowingly profit from merchandise imported contrary to law. The accompanying Resource Guide to Trade Fraud Enforcement put it plainly: “The era when a company can claim ignorance of its upstream partners’ activities is over.” A DDP buyer usually sits in one of those downstream categories.

Six Customs Problems Commonly Hidden Inside DDP Pricing

A compliant DDP transaction should be explainable. The seller should be able to identify the importer, broker, declared value, classification, manufacturer, country of origin, and duties paid. Problem transactions depend on the buyer staying in the dark, and they usually run on one or more of the following methods.

1. The Landed Price Does Not Add Up

The most common warning sign is a price that cannot be true. Suppose a product costs $100 before freight and carries an added 25 percent tariff, and the supplier offers a DDP price of $103. That number works only if the supplier has slashed its product price, is absorbing a real loss, qualifies for a lawful exclusion, or is not paying the full duties. A lawful explanation is possible, and the seller should be able to show it. Answers like “we have a special channel,” “our forwarder handles it,” or “we use our own customs arrangement” explain nothing. They often end the conversation before the buyer learns what is being declared.

Companies accept these answers because they like the price. Margins are thin, competitors seem to import on similar terms, and customers resist increases. Investigators can still line up the purchase price, duty rate, customs value, and final DDP charge, and the numbers sometimes show on their own that the promised price could not have included the lawful duties.

2. The Declared Customs Value Is Lower Than the Real Price

A seller may issue one invoice to the buyer and another to the broker. It may declare only part of the price, omit tooling or assists, leave out side payments, or describe commercial goods as samples. The buyer’s own records often expose the gap. The purchase order and wire show one amount while the customs documents show another. In some companies, staff are told not to ask for the customs invoice because the supplier is taking care of everything.

Civil penalties under Section 1592 can reach the domestic value of the merchandise in fraud cases, with separate formulas for gross negligence and negligence, on top of unpaid duties and interest. The seller’s promise to cover customs decides who is supposed to pay. It does not make a false value lawful.

3. The Goods Are Entered Under a Convenient Tariff Classification

A supplier may classify a finished product as a component, a commercial product as a sample, or a covered item under a nearby heading with a lower rate. The chosen code may also appear to dodge Section 301 tariffs or an antidumping or countervailing duty order. Classification can be genuinely hard. Products often sit near the border between competing headings, and reasonable professionals disagree. That uncertainty does not let the parties pick whichever code produces the lowest duty.

The current schedule is available through the U.S. International Trade Commission’s Harmonized Tariff Schedule, and a company facing a real classification question can request a binding ruling from CBP. A broker can help only with accurate product information. A vague invoice or false description prevents an honest classification. Be especially wary when a supplier changes the classification after tariffs rise even though the product has not changed.

4. Chinese Goods Are Routed Through Another Country

A supplier ships finished Chinese goods to Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, Mexico, or elsewhere, then repacks, relabels, or lightly assembles them before exporting to the United States as products of the intermediate country. Routing goods through a third country does not change where they were made. Neither does warehousing, sorting, testing, repacking, or relabeling. Origin turns on the product and the governing legal rule, and in many cases on whether processing in the third country works a substantial transformation, though some products follow more specific rules.

The Boise Cascade plywood went from China to Malaysia, where it was moved into new containers before entering the United States. The Malaysian stop reflected no real change in manufacturing origin. It concealed the Chinese source.

The Univar saccharin case followed the same pattern. Chinese saccharin was routed through Taiwan and declared Taiwanese to avoid a 329 percent antidumping duty. Univar paid $62.5 million to resolve claims that it had evaded approximately $36 million in duties, the largest recovery under Section 1592 ever reached in the Court of International Trade. Harris Sliwoski brought the conduct to DOJ’s attention and assisted with the case. We discuss our work and the result in Illegal Transshipping/False Country of Origin – Help Us Help You Get Rich.

5. Antidumping and Countervailing Duties Are Left Out

Antidumping and countervailing duties can dwarf the ordinary tariff, and they are easy to miss when the parties look only at an HTS code and the general rate. The written scope of an AD/CVD order controls. Classifications listed with an order are for reference and do not replace the scope language. Commerce runs an AD/CVD information portal and answers common questions in its AD/CVD FAQ. A proper review compares the product’s materials, characteristics, dimensions, production process, use, and origin against the written scope.

DDP hides the issue because the buyer sees only a landed price and may never learn that its product is covered or that the seller’s importer deposited far less than required. AD/CVD liability can stay open after entry: rates change on administrative review, liquidation can be suspended, and CBP can later demand more. A seller using a disposable importer may have no assets when the bill lands.

6. A Shell Company Appears as the Importer

Some DDP structures put a newly formed U.S. company, a nominal foreign importer, or a forwarder-controlled entity on the entry documents. That importer has few assets, no real operations, and no ability to pay a serious customs assessment. CBP lets certain foreign entities act as nonresident importers if they meet U.S. requirements, so a foreign importer is not automatically suspect. The concern is different: no one will identify the importer, explain its relationship to the deal, disclose the broker, or produce the entry records.

The government can look at who negotiated the purchase, chose the factory, controlled the specifications, paid for the goods, approved the routing, received the merchandise, and took the profit. The importer designation matters, but it is one line in a longer inquiry.

Customs Fraud Can Trigger More Than Customs Penalties

A false customs entry rarely stands alone. Section 1592 is the main civil framework for false statements, acts, and omissions involving imported goods, and depending on culpability a company can owe unpaid duties, interest, and penalties tied to the value of the merchandise or the revenue lost.

Prosecutors also have criminal tools. 18 U.S.C. § 542 covers entry by false statement or document, and Section 545, discussed above, reaches smuggling and the downstream receipt, purchase, sale, or transportation of goods known to be imported contrary to law. 18 U.S.C. § 371 applies when two or more parties agree to defraud the United States and act to advance the scheme, and 18 U.S.C. § 1001 punishes materially false statements in matters within federal jurisdiction. A customs problem often gets worse when employees give investigators an inaccurate account after the fact. The False Claims Act reaches efforts to avoid money owed to the government, including customs duties. These reverse-false-claims cases can produce treble damages, statutory penalties, and whistleblower awards.

Product-specific laws add another layer. Plant products raise Lacey Act issues. Other goods implicate forced-labor rules, food and drug law, product-safety requirements, sanctions, intellectual property, or environmental law. Once a company adopts a false origin or valuation story, it tends to spread across the customs file and the other agency declarations that depend on it.

Federal Enforcement Is Moving Through the Supply Chain

DOJ launched the Trade Fraud Task Force with the Department of Homeland Security in August 2025. By July 14, 2026, the task force had reported more than $1 billion in civil and criminal recoveries, penalties, forfeitures, and publicly charged losses. Its work includes criminal prosecutions, False Claims Act cases, forfeiture actions, and other enforcement tools aimed at transshipment, false declarations, forced-labor violations, and duty evasion. For a broader discussion of how tariff mistakes become fraud cases, see Tariffs Are Now a Fraud Risk: How Importers Can Avoid CBP and DOJ Trouble.

DOJ also reported that CBP had assessed more than $2.1 billion in commercial trade penalties during the fiscal year and debarred 35 parties from federal business. These numbers do not mean every customs mistake becomes a criminal case. They mean the government no longer treats major trade violations as a routine cost of doing business. The Redi-Bag USA resolution shows the reach. In July 2026, Redi-Bag and its CEO agreed to pay $7.3 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations involving Chinese plastic bags transshipped through Hong Kong and declared as Hong Kong goods. DOJ alleged that company personnel hid information from the customs broker, covered “Made in China” markings, and canceled orders after learning the shipments would be inspected. A former contracted sales representative who brought the case received approximately $1.33 million. That award is worth noting. Customs fraud is rarely known only to senior management. Employees, former employees, brokers, competitors, suppliers, and customers can hold the evidence, and some have a direct financial reason to hand it to the government.

The MGI International resolution shows how a company’s response can affect the outcome. DOJ declined to prosecute MGI after the company voluntarily disclosed the conduct, cooperated with the investigation, disciplined or terminated involved employees, reviewed and improved its compliance program, and repaid the evaded tariffs. MGI’s former chief operating officer, David Guimond, separately pleaded guilty to conspiracy to smuggle goods into the United States after admitting that he directed employees to falsify manufacturer and country-of-origin information to avoid Section 301 duties.

Early disclosure and real remediation can matter. They do not erase the violation or guarantee a declination, and no company should approach the government before it understands its own facts.

What Willful Blindness Looks Like in a DDP Transaction

Willful blindness rarely arrives as a written instruction to avoid learning how the fraud works. It builds through smaller choices that leave obvious inconsistencies unresolved. Purchasing sees a DDP price below the duties that should apply. The supplier refuses to hand over entry documents. Finance notices that the customs value does not match the payment. Goods supposedly made in Vietnam arrive with Chinese factory markings. The importer of record changes several times with no explanation. No one resolves any of it because the arrangement is profitable.

One warning can be a mistake. A repeated pattern is harder to explain, especially after employees raise the same concern more than once. Messages like “the supplier takes the risk,” “we do not want to know,” or “make sure our name is not on the entry” can become evidence that the buyer understood the problem and stopped asking.

Boise Cascade had an unusually clear signal in its supplier’s federal investigation. Most companies never get anything that stark. Prosecutors can build a willful-blindness case from price gaps, hidden documents, shifting origin claims, unusual routing, and evasive answers. A buyer does not need every detail before its decision to keep buying becomes hard to defend.

How to Reduce DDP and Customs-Fraud Risk

A lawful DDP arrangement should survive independent review. These controls make it harder for a supplier, forwarder, or nominal importer to hide what is being declared.

1. Compare the DDP Price With FOB or FCA Pricing

Ask for an FOB or FCA price and compare it with the DDP quote. Build the landed cost yourself, separating product price, freight, insurance, brokerage, ordinary duties, Section 301 duties, AD/CVD deposits, and the merchandise-processing and harbor-maintenance fees where they apply. A supplier can cut its margin or absorb duties, but it should be able to show how the total works. “Special channel” is not a line item. As we explain in Why Importers Should Control Freight and Customs From Day One, controlling freight and entry records gives the buyer a clearer view of its real landed cost and its exposure.

2. Identify the Importer and Broker, Then Get the Entry File

Get the importer’s full legal name, address, customs identification and bond information, and relationship to the supplier, and identify the licensed U.S. broker filing the entries. A refusal to disclose either should stop the shipment. Require the entry summary, commercial invoices, packing lists, bills of lading or air waybills, certificates of origin, manufacturer information, broker instructions, duty calculations, and the relevant agency declarations. CBP Form 7501 should reconcile with the commercial deal, the declared value should match actual payments subject to legitimate adjustments, and the manufacturer, origin, description, and classification should agree across the file.

Do not assume the company the supplier names actually agreed to serve as importer. Confirm it directly when the volume or risk justifies the effort.

3. Review Classification, Valuation, and AD/CVD Independently

Give an independent customs professional the specifications, photographs, bill of materials, samples, intended use, manufacturing details, and full pricing. Do not ask a broker to bless a code the supplier chose without enough information to reach its own conclusion. Related-party pricing, tooling, assists, royalties, commissions, rebates, and side payments each need separate valuation attention. Search for AD/CVD orders based on the product itself, not just the proposed HTS code, and compare the actual product against the written scope.

4. Verify the Factory and Country of Origin

A certificate of origin is only the seller’s own representation. Production records, bills of materials, component invoices, photographs, machinery and capacity data, labor information, and shipping records should back it up, and for high-risk products a buyer should visit the factory. The question is whether the facility has the people, equipment, materials, and time to make the quantity being shipped. A plant that only packages, tests, labels, or lightly assembles may not create a new country of origin, and the governing legal rule has to be applied to the actual product and processing.

5. Put Customs Obligations in the Manufacturing Contract

The contract should name the approved factory, the country of origin, the specifications, the expected classification, the valuation method, and any known trade-remedy orders. It should bar undisclosed subcontracting, transshipment, relabeling, dual invoicing, undervaluation, and material changes to manufacturing.

It should require document retention, access to entry records, audit rights, immediate notice of government inquiries, and cooperation with investigations. Its indemnity should cover unpaid duties, penalties, seizures, storage charges, recalls, professional fees, and other losses caused by supplier misconduct. An indemnity gives the buyer a claim against the supplier, if the supplier has assets and the contract can be enforced. It does not limit the U.S. government’s authority.

6. Train the Departments That See the Warning Signs

Customs compliance cannot live only in logistics. Procurement sees the price and the supplier’s promises, finance sees the payments, logistics sees the route and the customs records, quality control knows where the goods were made, and sales feels the margin pressure and the customer commitments. Each holds part of the picture, so employees need a clear path to escalate inconsistent values, missing documents, origin changes, new intermediaries, and unusual shipping instructions. The company also has to protect the people who raise questions. A compliance system fails when the employee who slows a shipment is treated as the problem.

What to Do If Past DDP Entries Look Wrong

Once a company spots a possible customs problem, the first job is to stop making it worse. Pause new shipments under the disputed arrangement and preserve emails, chat messages, purchase orders, invoices, broker records, payment documents, labels, photographs, and shipping records.

Do not delete communications, backdate anything, create replacement invoices, or ask the supplier to “correct” the historical file. Trade counsel should direct the initial review, because the company needs to understand the transaction before deciding whether, when, and how to approach the government.

Identify the Importers, Brokers, and Related Parties

Identify every importer used, the brokers involved, and the relationships among those parties, the supplier, the forwarder, and the buyer. Do not assume the importer named on one entry handled them all. Supplier-controlled arrangements often swap entities without telling the buyer.

Determine What Was Declared

Compare the declared value against purchase orders, bank records, tooling, assists, side payments, royalties, commissions, rebates, and related-party adjustments. Determine which HTS code appeared on each entry and whether ordinary duties, Section 301 tariffs, AD/CVD deposits, or other charges applied. Trace the manufacturer, components, production steps, route, and any work done in intermediate countries. Rest the origin analysis on production evidence rather than labels or certificates.

Determine What Company Personnel Knew

Review the questions employees asked, the answers they got, the records they saw, and the reasons the company kept buying. The same entry error can carry very different consequences depending on whether it came from a reasonable mistake, negligence, gross negligence, fraud, or a criminal scheme.

Once the facts are clear, counsel can weigh a prior disclosure to CBP, a voluntary self-disclosure to DOJ, or another corrective filing. Section 1592 gives reduced penalties for a qualifying prior disclosure, with eligibility generally tied to disclosure before, or without knowledge of, the start of a formal investigation. The timing and content rules are technical.

Do not send an improvised confession to a broker or CBP before the transaction is understood. A careless submission can omit key facts, add new errors, waive strategic options, or miss the treatment the company expected. Delay carries its own risk because a disclosure helps most before a whistleblower, a competitor, or the government reaches the facts first.

DDP Shipping Risk FAQ

Is DDP Shipping Illegal?

No. DDP is a lawful Incoterm. It turns dangerous when the deal depends on false customs information, unpaid duties, concealed routing, or an importer that exists to absorb liability. A transparent DDP transaction with accurate declarations, full duty payment, a real importer, and accessible records can be lawful and commercially sensible.

Can the Buyer Be Liable When the Seller Is the Importer of Record?

Yes, depending on what the buyer did and knew. The importer-of-record label carries direct duties, but it does not control every form of civil or criminal liability. Section 545 alone can reach a buyer that receives or resells goods it knows were imported illegally, even though the buyer filed no entry.

What If the Supplier Refuses to Provide CBP Form 7501?

Stop the transaction until the importer, broker, entry information, and duty treatment can be verified. A supplier that wants the buyer to accept U.S.-delivered goods while hiding the customs entry is asking the buyer to accept an unknown legal risk.

When Should a Company Consider a Prior Disclosure?

Talk to trade counsel promptly after spotting a potentially material entry error. Prior-disclosure treatment turns heavily on timing and on whether a formal investigation has already begun, so the first step is usually a privileged factual review, not an immediate filing.

DDP Requires Proof

DDP can be a sound commercial arrangement when the buyer can see into the customs process. A buyer should know who imported its goods, what value was declared, which classification was used, where the goods were made, how they traveled, and which duties were paid. A supplier’s refusal to answer those questions is itself important information about the deal.

Boise Cascade shows what happens when the government follows an illegal import scheme downstream. Another party’s role in the importation did not stop DOJ from examining what Boise Cascade knew, what it kept buying, and how it profited after clear warnings.

Companies using DDP should dig in when the price does not work, the records stay hidden, or the origin story keeps changing. Those that find questionable past entries should preserve the evidence and get trade-counsel advice before shipping again or contacting the government.

Saying the supplier handled customs explains the commercial arrangement. It does not answer the government’s questions.

DDP Shipping Risks: What Boise Cascade’s Guilty Plea Means For U.S. Buyers

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.