Success Story: Contested HTS Classification | Industrial Equipment | Duty-Free Restoration

A U.S. importer of industrial dehumidifiers came under CBP scrutiny following a site visit by an import specialist who took the position that a higher-duty classification applied. CBP rate-advanced entries, required the importer to adopt the new classification immediately, and threatened penalty exposure requiring a prior disclosure.

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The Situation

A U.S. importer of industrial dehumidifiers came under CBP scrutiny following a site visit by an import specialist who took the position that a higher-duty classification applied. CBP rate-advanced entries, required the importer to adopt the new classification immediately, and threatened penalty exposure requiring a prior disclosure. The client engaged Braumiller Law Group to assess the situation and develop a response strategy.

Our Approach

The initial path pointed toward a prior disclosure. But as Senior Associate Attorney Kerry Wang and the Braumiller team conducted the classification review, a different picture emerged: the original classification was defensible, and there were strong legal grounds to challenge CBP’s position. The team pivoted.

Rather than concede under pressure, the team escalated to CBP Headquarters through the protest process. Kerry led the effort developing the classification analysis, building the legal argument, and engaging HQ personnel through targeted written submissions and direct meetings to advance the firm’s position.

The core of the argument: HTS 8479.89.1000 expressly covers “air humidifiers or dehumidifiers” with no limitation on size or commercial setting. The size-based restrictions CBP sought to impose exist explicitly in a neighboring chapter of the tariff schedule—not under heading 8479. CBP’s own prior rulings confirmed that the subheading applies to non-domestic, heavy-duty units, and courts have consistently read the term “appliance” broadly. The importer also held a binding CBP ruling classifying the same product under the duty-free provision, establishing a clear reasonable care defense.

The Outcome

Nearly a year after the HQ presentation, CBP issued a decision agreeing with the Braumiller team’s classification position. The protest was approved. CBP reversed its enforcement position entirely.

Duty-free treatment restored on all covered entries under HTS 8479.89.1000

Penalty exposure eliminated—the HQ ruling removed the legal basis for any enforcement action tied to this classification dispute

Prospective duty savings—material and ongoing given the high unit values involved

No prior disclosure required—because the classification was correct from the start

Why It Matters

This case illustrates the critical strategic decision importers and their counsel face when CBP takes an adverse enforcement position: comply or contest. A prior disclosure is appropriate when there is a genuine violation. But where the underlying classification is supportable, accepting an incorrect CBP position especially under penalty pressure can lock in unnecessary duty liability for years. The correct move here was not to concede. It was to make the argument, make it well, and make it to the right audience.

Led by Kerry Wang and backed by the full Braumiller team, this engagement secured a contested Headquarters-level ruling that overturned CBP’s prior enforcement position, eliminated penalty exposure, and confirmed duty-free treatment prospectively. That is what rigorous classification analysis, and strategic HQ engagement can accomplish.

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