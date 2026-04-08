Trade Alert: Presidential Proclamation On Section 232 Aluminum, Steel, And Copper Tariffs

On April 2, 2026, President Trump issued a new proclamation seeking to strengthen domestic production of aluminum, steel, and copper.

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On April 2, 2026, President Trump issued a new proclamation seeking to strengthen domestic production of aluminum, steel, and copper. The adjustments to section 232 duties, as set forth in the proclamation, will become effective with respect to goods entered for consumption or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption on or after 12:01 a.m. EDT on April 6, 2026.

The proclamation outlines the following changes in section 232 tariff assessment method and calculation rules:

Assessment method: Section 232 tariffs, which had previously applied only to the aluminum, steel, or copper content of articles, will now apply to the full value of the articles. Calculation rules:

The full proclamation is available here. For further details and descriptions of subject merchandise, see Annexes I-A, I-B, II, III & IV. U.S. CBP Cargo System Messaging Service (CSMS) # 68253075 provides additional guidance regarding the proclamation’s implementation.

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