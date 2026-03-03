CHPS Podcast Episode 7: After IEEPA – What's Next For Tariffs?

In Episode 7 of CHPS of Insight, Chris White welcomes back Kelsey J. Christensen, a Member with Clark Hill's International Trade group, to discuss the Supreme Court's decision striking down tariffs imposed under IEEPA.

The ruling removes the legal basis for the administration's reciprocal tariffs and certain country-specific tariffs tied to the fentanyl emergency. Kelsey walks through what that means for companies that paid those duties, including why many importers may be entitled to refunds and how the customs liquidation timeline could affect recovery options. They also examine what tools remain available to the administration to reimpose tariffs and how new trade investigations could quickly reset the tariff environment for U.S. importers.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.