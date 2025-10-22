56. October 17, 2025 | Trump Administration Publishes Proclamation Setting 25% Tariffs On Medium And Heavy Trucks And Their Parts, 10% Tariffs On Busses

- within Energy and Natural Resources and Intellectual Property topic(s)
|TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS
|HEADLINE
|Trump Administration publishes Proclamation setting 25% tariffs on medium and heavy trucks and their parts, 10% tariffs on busses
|DATE
|October 17, 2025
|AGENCY
|Trump Administration, Department of Commerce
|EFFECTIVE DATE
|Goods entered or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption on or after November 1, 2025
|BACKGROUND
|Earlier in 2025 the Trump Administration implemented p 232 tariffs on passenger vehicles, light trucks, and their parts and announced a p 232 investigation on medium and heavy duty trucks, and busses
|DETAILS
|
Applicable duties. The Trump Administration announced implementation of additional p 232 tariffs for imports of:
Implementation and exceptions. The Proclamation specified special rates and exceptions depending on the product category.
Unstacking for products subject to other tariffs. Affected products will not be subject to additional or existing sectoral tariffs on steel, aluminum, copper, automobiles and automobile parts, and lumber, nor will they be subject to reciprocal tariffs or the tariffs imposed on Canada, Mexico, Brazil, or India, per the WH Fact Sheet.
Reduced p 232 steel and aluminum duty rate for newly committed, USMCA-compliant MHDV production. The proclamation provides the Department of Commerce may reduce tariffs owed under Proclamation 9704 (aluminum 232 tariff) and Proclamation 9705 (steel 232 tariff) by up to half the applicable rate (currently, 50%) for producers that operate production facilities in Canada or Mexico and supply United States automobile or MHDV manufacturers. Rate adjustments are limited to " quantities of aluminum or steel equal to newly committed United States production capacity; and " imports of aluminum and steel that qualify for preferential tariff treatment under the USMCA and that were smelted and cast or melted and poured in Canada or Mexico.
Drawback and Foreign Trade Zones. Manufacturing drawback claims may be made in accordance with subps (a) and (b) of p 313 of the Tariff Act of 1930, as amended, 19 U.S.C. 1313(a)–(b), but no other drawback shall be available with respect to the duties imposed on MHDVPs. Products admitted into a United States foreign trade zone on or after the effective date must be admitted in "privileged foreign status" unless they are eligible for admission under "domestic status" as defined in 19 C.F.R. 146.43.
|BASIS
|p 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962; IEEPA
|HTS/ PRODUCTS
|Medium- and heavy-duty (Classes 3-8) trucks and their parts, and busses, as listed in Annex I of the Proclamation.
|COUNTRY
|All; USMCA favorable treatment for imports of MHDVPs and the U.S. content of MHDVs; Japanese and EU truck parts or heavy-duty engine parts will be subject to a 15% all-inclusive duty, per White House comments, but does not appear to have been implemented yet.
|CITE
|Proclamation: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/10/adjusting-imports-of-medium-and-heavy-duty-vehicles-medium-and-heavy-duty-vehicle-parts-and-buses-into-the-united-states/ Annex I (HTS classification list): https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/2025MediumandHeavyDutyVehicles.Parts_.Buses_.p232.prc_.rel-ANNEX.pdf WH Fact Sheet: https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/10/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-addresses-the-threat-to-national-security-from-imports-of-medium-and-heavy-duty-vehicles-parts-and-buses/
