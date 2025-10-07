55. October 2, 2025 | Implementation Of U.S.-EU Trade Framework

DETAILS

On September 25, 2025, the Department of Commerce published a Notice implementing the U.S.-EU agreement, with similar provisions to the U.S.-Japan Agreement, as follows:



The Section 232 sector-specific tariffs apply in the following way:

– Automobile Tariffs on EU automobiles and automobile parts reduced from the current 25% to the 15% tariff calculation applied under the EU Reciprocal Tariffs (where the ordinary column one HTS duty rate + the Reciprocal rate will equal 15%, or for items with an ordinary HTS rate of 15% or greater, a 0% automobile tariff).

– Civil aircraft parts as specified are subject to 0% steel, aluminum, copper, and Reciprocal rates.



The Notice additionally provides the list of articles excluded from the EU Reciprocal Tariffs, as specified in Annexes I and II. These additional products are largely pulled from the Annex in the September 5, 2025, Order modifying the reciprocal tariffs, described as the "Potential Tariff Adjustments for Aligned Partners (PTAAP)."

– Many of the exclusions have requirements beyond their HTS classification, largely (1) generic pharmaceuticals and (2) for use in aircraft.

– A comparison of these three lists (the 9/5 Reciprocal exclusions, the 9/5 PTAAP list, and the 9/25 EU exclusions) is available here.