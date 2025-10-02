53. September 30, 2025 | Trump Administration Issues Proclamation Imposing 10 – 25% Section 232 Tariffs On Certain Timber & Wood Products

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS HEADLINE Trump Administration Issues Proclamation Imposing 10 – 25% Section 232 Tariffs on Certain Timber & Wood Products DATE September 30, 2025 AGENCY Department of Commerce; United States International Trade Commission; U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) EFFECTIVE DATE October 14, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time

Enhanced rates effective January 1, 2026 BACKGROUND On March 1, 2025, the President directed the Secretary of Commerce to conduct an investigation into the national security impact of timber, lumber, and their derivative products imported into the United States. This investigative report was due no later than November 26, 2025. The Secretary of Commerce provided a report on July 1, 2025, detailing findings and recommendations. DETAILS PRODUCT-SPECIFIC TARIFFS

The Proclamation sets out initial tariff rates to go into effect on October 14, 2025, which will then increase on January 1, 2026. The following goods are subject to the additional Lumber Tariffs, as specified in Annex I:

– Softwood timber and lumber: 10%

– Certain upholstered wooden products: 25%

– Kitchen cabinets and vanities: 25%



Effective January 1, 2026:

– Softwood timber and lumber: 10%

– Certain upholstered wooden products: 30%

– Kitchen cabinets and vanities: 50%



COUNTRY-SPECIFIC PROVISIONS:

Certain countries have alternative tariff rates pursuant to their agreements:

– UK: 10%

– EU & Japan: shall not exceed 15% (when combined with the ordinary HTS duty rate)



PRIORITY & STACKING:

The Lumber Tariffs additionally clarify their priority in stacking.

– Items subject to the Lumber Tariffs will not be subject to the Reciprocal Tariffs or IEEPA Tariffs placed on India and Brazil.

– If an article is subject to the Automobile Tariffs, Lumber Tariffs, and IEEPA Mexico/Canada Tariffs, the order will be as follows, with only one applying:

– Automobile

– Lumber

– Mexico/Canada



MODIFYING RECIPROCAL EXCLUSIONS:

The Proclamation additionally removes roughly 150 HTS that were previously excluded from the Reciprocal Tariffs under Annex II of the initial April 2 Order instituting the Reciprocal Tariffs, and Annex II of the September 5 Order modifying Reciprocal Tariffs. All of these HTS are under Chapter 44, largely covering raw wood imports and not their derivative products. BASIS Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, as amended, 19 U.S.C. 1862 (section 232); International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.); section 604, and section 301 of title 3, United States Code. HTS/

PRODUCTS As detailed in Annex I:

– Softwood timber and lumber

– Certain upholstered wooden products

– Kitchen cabinets and vanities COUNTRY All, unless otherwise specified (UK, EU, Japan) CITE Proclamation: Adjusting Imports of Timber, Lumber, and their Derivative Products into the United States – The White House

SUMMARY OF ANNEX I:

HTS 9903.76.01 (10%) applies to all imported softwood timber and lumber products:

4403.11.00 4403.21.01 4403.22.01 4403.23.01 4403.24.01 4403.25.01 4403.26.01 4403.99.01 4406.11.00 4406.91.00 4407.11.00 4407.12.00 4407.13.00 4407.14.00 4407.19.00

HTS 9903.76.02 (25%) applies to all imported upholstered wooden furniture products, such as couches, sofas and chairs:

9401.61.4011 9401.61.4031 9401.61.6011 9401.61.6031

HTS 9903.76.03 (25%) applies to all imported completed kitchen cabinets and vanities and parts of kitchen cabinets and vanities:

9403.40.9060 9403.60.8093 9403.91.0080

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.