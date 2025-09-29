50. September 5, 2025 | Modification Of Reciprocal Tariffs

|TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS
|HEADLINE
|Modification of Reciprocal Tariffs
|DATE
|September 5, 2025
|AGENCY
|Trump Administration; Department of Commerce; United States Trade Representative; Department of Homeland Security; Customs and Border Protection (CBP); United States International Trade Commission
|EFFECTIVE DATE
|September 8, 2025, 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time
|BACKGROUND
|On April 2, 2025, the Trump Administration issued
sweeping Reciprocal Tariff rates – with a baseline 10% tariff
on all imports, effective April 5, and enhanced country-specific
rates as specified in Annex I, effective April 9.
On April 9, 2025, the enhanced country-specific Reciprocal Tariffs were suspended for 90 days until July 9 (except China), to allow for renegotiations of the new rates from the affected countries. Separately, on May 12, the Trump Administration also suspended its reciprocal tariffs on China for 90 days until August 12. On July 7, 2025, the Trump Administration issued an Executive Order extending the July 9 deadline for new reciprocal tariff rates until August 1, 2025.
On July 31, 2025, an Order enacted the Reciprocal Tariff rates effective August 7.
|DETAILS
|On September 5, 2025, the Trump Administration issued an
Executive Order further modifying Reciprocal Tariff rates.
ANNEX II:
Goods exempt from the Reciprocal tariffs under Annex II have been modified under Annex I, adding 39 HTS classifications and removing 8.
SECTION 232:
The Order states the President will "refrain from narrowing the scope of the reciprocal tariff or any relevant section 232 tariff before the conclusion of a final trade and security agreement."
AGREEMENTS:
The Order reiterates the implementation of free-trade agreements allowing for modified Reciprocal rates for certain countries and refunds of applicable.
|BASIS
|International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) (IEEPA), the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.), section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, as amended (19 U.S.C. 1862) (section 232), section 604 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended (19 U.S.C. 2483), and section 301 of title 3, United States Code
|HTS/
PRODUCTS
|All, unless otherwise exempted by subsequent agreement
|COUNTRY
|All, unless under current or subsequent trade agreement
|CITE
|White House – Modifying The Scope of Reciprocal Tariffs and
Establishing Procedures for Implementing Trade and Security
Agreements – The White House
CBP – CSMS # 66151866 – UPDATE – Products Exempted from Reciprocal Tariffs
