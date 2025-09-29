50. September 5, 2025 | Modification Of Reciprocal Tariffs

BACKGROUND

On April 2, 2025, the Trump Administration issued sweeping Reciprocal Tariff rates – with a baseline 10% tariff on all imports, effective April 5, and enhanced country-specific rates as specified in Annex I, effective April 9.



On April 9, 2025, the enhanced country-specific Reciprocal Tariffs were suspended for 90 days until July 9 (except China), to allow for renegotiations of the new rates from the affected countries. Separately, on May 12, the Trump Administration also suspended its reciprocal tariffs on China for 90 days until August 12. On July 7, 2025, the Trump Administration issued an Executive Order extending the July 9 deadline for new reciprocal tariff rates until August 1, 2025.



On July 31, 2025, an Order enacted the Reciprocal Tariff rates effective August 7.