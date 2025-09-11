49. September 4, 2025 | U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement

DETAILS

On September 4, 2025, the Administration issued an Order "Implementing the United States-Japan Agreement," confirming the 15% tariff on "nearly all Japanese imports," with certain sector-specific treatment for products in the automobile, aerospace, pharmaceutical, and natural resource industries. The Government of Japan has agreed to invest $550 billion in the U.S. to generate jobs and domestic manufacturing.



The Order contains following provisions:

The 15% tariff rate for Japan now mimics that for the EU, where the ordinary column one HTS duty rate + the Reciprocal rate will equal 15%. The Section 232 sector tariffs for Japan apply in the following way: Civil aircraft subject to 0% steel, aluminum, copper, and Reciprocal rates. Importantly, the Secretary will determine what constitutes "products of Japan" for civil aircraft. Automobiles & auto parts subject to the Japan 15% rate and not 25% automobile rate. Pharmaceuticals & pharma ingredients (Section 232 action not yet published) subject to 0% Reciprocal rate.

While the tariff rate revisions are retroactive to "products of Japan" (a term that will be further defined by additional rules yet to be released by CBP) entered on or after August 7, 2025, CBP instructed "the trade community is not to file a Post Summary Correction or protest until CBP issues instructions on how those requests for refunds should be submitted."