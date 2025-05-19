Global Trade Talks: Tariff Relief: Update On The U.S. – China Tariffs (Podcast)

self

Considering the impact of U.S. – China tariffs on our economy and the global supply chain, Nicole Simonian and Dj Wolff, Co-Chairs of the International Trade Group, talk with Alex Schaefer, International Trade partner, as he helps us understand the details and impact of the recent U.S. – China tariffs deal, as well as what is on the horizon. Global Trade Talks is a podcast that shares brief perspectives on key global issues on international trade, current events, business, law, and public policy as they impact our lives.

