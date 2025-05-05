Tariffs (Video)

Navigating Shifting U.S. Tariff & Trade Policy
With unprecedented tariff actions and trade measures—including Section 232 investigations and expanded International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) authorities—that have defined the early months of the Trump Administration, companies face a rapidly changing regulatory environment. Timothy C. Brightbill unpacks the implications of these developments and what they signal for global commerce and supply chain strategy.
