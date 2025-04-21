Rev Up! Roadblocks Or Reroutes? How Will President Trump's Tariffs Impact The Automotive Industry (Podcast)

self

In this episode, we dive into the complex world of tariffs and their far-reaching effects on the automotive and mobility industry. With the recent implementation of President Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum, as well as imports from Canada, Mexico and China, the industry faces significant challenges and opportunities. Trump's tariff gambit to drive additional revenue, spur U.S. manufacturing, and jump-start negotiation of new trade agreements will have a dramatic impact on the industry. Ashley's guest is Mike Snarr, co-leader of BakerHostetler's International Trade team. Join us as we explore how tariffs are reshaping the landscape for automakers, suppliers, and consumers alike.

