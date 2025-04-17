Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates To Reflect Trading Partner Retaliation And Alignment

This order suspends country-specific ad valorem rates of duty enumerated in the executive order titled "Regulating Imports with a Reciprocal Tariff to Rectify Trade Practices that Contribute to Large and Persistent Annual United States Goods Trade Deficits" until July 9, 2025. Additionally, this order raises the additional rate of duty on Chinese imports from 84% to 125% effective April 10, 2025 and makes further adjustments to limit circumvention of tariffs.

