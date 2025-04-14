BREAKING: 90-Day Tariff Freeze For Non-Retaliating Nations; China Excluded

90-Day Pause on Tariffs

President Trump has just announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for 75 trading partners that did not retaliate in the immediate aftermath of the latest tariff actions. However, a 10% across-the-board duty will still apply to imports from those countries.

In practical terms, this means nearly every country will now face a 10% tariff on most products entering the United States. China, however, will continue to be hit with a steep 125% tariff on nearly all goods.

If your products are being manufactured in any country other than China, you're in relatively good shape—you'll be paying a 10% duty when importing into the U.S. If your products are made in Canada or Mexico and qualify under USMCA certification, you're in even better shape, as those goods will likely remain tariff-free.

But if your products are being made in China, you're out of luck. Any goods that left a Chinese port after 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time this morning are now subject to a 125% tariff. And if your products are being made in China—or really anywhere overseas, given the uncertainty of what the next 90 days may bring—I strongly urge you to read THE Guide for LEGALLY Avoiding Today's and Tomorrow's U.S. Tariffs.

UPDATE: An EU lawyer friend of mine just wrote me to "congratulate you for being right all along about the tariffs."

