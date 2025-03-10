Immediate Expansion Of American Timber Production (Trump EO Tracker)

This order revises federal policies to increase domestic timber production. All relevant agencies shall eliminate, to the maximum extent permissible by law, all undue delays within their respective permitting processes related to timber production. Within 30 days of this executive order, the Secretary of the Interior and the Secretary of Agriculture shall issue new or update guidance regarding tools necessary to increase timber production, reduce timber delivery time, and decrease timber supply uncertainty. Within 60 days of this executive order, the Secretary of the Interior and the Secretary of Commerce must establish a strategy to improve the speed of approving forestry projects. Within 90 days of this executive order, the Secretary of the Interior and the Secretary of Agriculture are directed to submit a plan to the President that establishes a target for the annual amount of timber to be offered for sale from Federal lands each year, over the next four years. Within 120 days of this executive order, the Secretary of the Interior and the Secretary of Agriculture should complete the Whitebark Pine Rangewide Programmatic Consultation. Within 180 days of this executive order, the Secretary of the Interior and the Secretary of Agriculture should adopt categorical exclusions to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act and reduce unnecessarily lengthy processes and costs related to approvals for timber production, forest management, and wildfire risk reduction treatments. Within 280 days of this executive order, the Secretary of the Interior shall establish new categorical exclusions for timber thinning and re-establish categorical exclusions for timber salvage activities.

