THOMPSON COBURN TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS HEADLINE Section 232 Investigation Into Copper Imports DATE 25 February 2025 AGENCY Department of Commerce; Trump Administration EFFECTIVE DATES 22 November 2025 – Report due date from Secretary of Commerce BACKGROUND The Trump Administration has ordered the Secretary to conduct a 232 investigation into copper to determine whether imported copper and copper products impair the national security of the United States. This is the same statute President Trump used to impose duties on steel and aluminum in 2018, and to increase the duties on aluminum and eliminate the previously negotiated product and country-based exceptions to the steel and aluminum duties earlier this month. DETAILS The EO directs the Secretary of Commerce to investigate the impacts of copper imports, including: Raw mined copper,

Copper concentrates,

Refined copper,

Copper alloys,

Scrap copper, and

Derivative products. The EO does not define what derivative products are to be included in the investigation. The Secretary is directed to submit a report within 270 days on the Department's findings and provide recommendations such as tariffs, export controls, or incentives for domestic production. Based on this timeframe, we can expect a report by November 22, 2025. The findings from the Secretary may or may not result in additional tariffs on imported copper goods. BASIS Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 CITE Addressing the Threat to National Security from Imports of Copper – The White House

Summary

President Trump issued three executive orders that "impose, consistent with law, ad valorem tariffs on articles that are products of" 25% on products of Mexico, 25% on products Canada (except energy products, which are at a lower 10% rate), and an additional 10% on products of China as set forth in each order, under IEEPA and other authorities. These duties are effective Tuesday, February 4, 2025. There is no drawback or duty-free de minimis relief available for these duties, and they will apply on top of other applicable programs.

Products Affected

The executive orders cover "all articles" that are the product of Mexico, Canada, and China, "as defined by the Federal Register notice." The Secretary of Homeland Security is tasked with determining and publishing "the modifications necessary to the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) in order to effectuate this order consistent with law." This notice has not been published yet. While it is anticipated that these E.O.s will cover all products from each nation, with the exception of Canadian energy products, there are significant questions to be resolved. For example, if a Chinese item was excluded from the Section 301 tariffs, will it be subject to the tariffs under the February 1 E.O.? Similarly, does the E.O. apply equally to goods that originate in Canada or Mexico under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) as it does to goods that are substantially transformed in Canada or Mexico, but do not qualify as originating under USMCA?

Canadian "energy or energy resources," which are subject to a 10% tariff instead of the 25% tariff applicable to other Canadian products, are defined by reference to section 8 of the president's order on January 20, 2025, Declaring a National Energy Emergency to include "crude oil, natural gas, lease condensates, natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, uranium, coal, biofuels, geothermal heat, the kinetic movement of flowing water, and critical minerals, as defined by 30 U.S.C. 1606 (a)(3)."

Application in Relation to Other Duties

The rates of duty established in each order are defined to be in addition to any other duties, fees, exactions, or charges applicable to such imported articles.

No drawback program relief (19 CFR parts 190, 191) is available with respect to the duties imposed pursuant to these orders.

Duty-free de minimis treatment under 19 U.S.C. 1321 is not available for the articles affected by the tariff action.

For foreign trade zone products subject to each order, articles that are products of Canada, other than "domestic status" eligible products defined in 19 CFR 146.43, entered after the effective date must be admitted as "privileged foreign status" as defined in 19 CFR 146.41, and upon entry for consumption will be subject to the increased duties in effect at the time of admittance into the foreign trade zone.

There is no indication as to whether goods that are entered pursuant to one of the provisions of Chapter 98 of the HTSUS would be exempt from these duties.

Retaliation Clause

Each order contains a retaliation clause reserving the right to "increase or expand in scope" the tariffs imposed by each E.O., should the country retaliate by imposing additional tariffs on U.S. goods. Canada and Mexico have already announced tariff retaliations are planned, with Canada specifying 25% additional duties would be imposed on C$30 billion of U.S goods as of February 4, and an additional C$125 billion in goods in three weeks, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement February 1. He stated the list of products would include "American beer, wine and bourbon, fruits and fruit juices, including orange juice, along with vegetables, perfume, clothing and shoes ... major consumer products like household appliances, furniture and sports equipment, and materials like lumber and plastics, along with much, much more" as well as some "non-tariff measures" related to critical minerals, energy procurement, and other unspecified partnerships. See Transcript of Trudeau's response to U.S. tariffs on Canada, Global News, Posted February 1, 2025, 10:21 pm, available at https://globalnews.ca/news/10993376/trudeau-trump-tariffs-us-canaaada/.

Products Excluded and/or Exclusion Process

No product exclusions or exclusion process were announced.

Removal of Duties

The Secretary of Homeland Security is charged with consulting with several other cabinet secretaries and the attorney general regarding the emergency situation and is required to "inform the President of any circumstances that, in the opinion of the Secretary of Homeland Security," indicate the government of the tariffed country has taken "adequate steps" to alleviate the emergency that gave rise to the order. If the president determines sufficient action to stem the crisis has occurred, the tariffs will be removed. What constitutes "adequate steps" to justify removal is not defined.

