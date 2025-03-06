|THOMPSON COBURN TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS
|HEADLINE
|U.S. Customs and Border Protection Implement Additional Duties on Products of the People's Republic of China; U.S. and Canada/Mexico Agree to One-Month Pause on Tariffs
|DATE
|February 3, 2025, 5:30 PM EST
|AGENCY
|Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection (CBP); Trump Administration
|STATUS
|China– Duties to be imposed on goods
entered or withdrawn from warehouse on February 4, 2025, unless one
proves that the goods were shipped prior to February 1, 2025.
2025-02293.pdf
Canada– Suspended for 30 Days – No official notice, yet.
Mexico– Suspended for 30 Days – Progress on the Situation At Our Southern Border – The White House
|EFFECTIVE DATE
|China– February 3, 2025, 12:01 a.m.
Eastern Time
Canada, Mexico– March 3, 2025 (tentative)
|BACKGROUND
|On February 1, 2025, President Trump issued three Executive
Orders requiring the imposition of 10% duties on all goods from
China, 10% duties on Canadian petroleum products, and 25% duties on
all other goods from Canada and all goods from Mexico.
On February 3, 2025, Mexico negotiated an extension with President Trump, DHS posted Federal Register Notices regarding the new tariffs on goods from China and Canada, and Canada negotiated an extension with President Trump.
|DETAILS
|China
CBP published modifications to the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the U.S. (HTSUS) duties to implement the increased duties on products of Chinese origin. In addition to reiterating requirements of the Executive Orders implementing the tariffs, the notices clarify that:
— goods entered or withdrawn for consumption, after 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on February 4, 2025, that were loaded or in transit on the final mode of transport prior to entry into the United States before 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on February 1, 2025, are not subject to additional duties if the importer certifies declares new HTSUS heading 9903.01.23 (China) as described in the annex;
— the additional duties apply to the value of Chinese processing of materials imported pursuant to 9802.00.40, 9802.00.50, 9802.00.60, and the value of the assembled article for 9802.00.80, but otherwise do not apply to goods entered pursuant to a provision of Chapter 98 HTSUS;
Canada and Mexico
— Trump and the leaders of Canada and Mexico announced on social media an agreement to a "one-month" pause on implementation of the February 1 duties imposed on their respective nations.
— CBP issued its proposed modifications to the HTS implementing tariffs on goods from Canada prior to the delay – 2025-02291.pdf. This will likely be rescinded.
|BASIS
|1 February 2025 Executive orders and authorities incorporated by reference.
|
HTS/
PRODUCTS
|China
— Subheading 9903.01.20 will apply an additional 10% tariff to goods of Chinese or Hong Kong origin as defined in the Annex.
|COUNTRY
|Canada, China, Mexico
|CITE
|China –
Federal Register Notice.
Canada – Federal Register Notice(likely to be rescinded). Official notice of extension was not available at the time of this publication.
Mexico – Progress on the Situation At Our Southern Border – The White House
