U.S. Customs and Border Protection Implement Additional Duties on Products of the People's Republic of China; U.S. and Canada/Mexico Agree to One-Month Pause on Tariffs

China



CBP published modifications to the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the U.S. (HTSUS) duties to implement the increased duties on products of Chinese origin. In addition to reiterating requirements of the Executive Orders implementing the tariffs, the notices clarify that:

— goods entered or withdrawn for consumption, after 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on February 4, 2025, that were loaded or in transit on the final mode of transport prior to entry into the United States before 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on February 1, 2025, are not subject to additional duties if the importer certifies declares new HTSUS heading 9903.01.23 (China) as described in the annex;

— the additional duties apply to the value of Chinese processing of materials imported pursuant to 9802.00.40, 9802.00.50, 9802.00.60, and the value of the assembled article for 9802.00.80, but otherwise do not apply to goods entered pursuant to a provision of Chapter 98 HTSUS;



Canada and Mexico

— Trump and the leaders of Canada and Mexico announced on social media an agreement to a "one-month" pause on implementation of the February 1 duties imposed on their respective nations.

— CBP issued its proposed modifications to the HTS implementing tariffs on goods from Canada prior to the delay – 2025-02291.pdf. This will likely be rescinded.