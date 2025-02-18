ARTICLE
18 February 2025

Recapping The Last Ten Days In Trade And Tariffs

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore Firm Details
In the past 10 days, we've seen multiple Executive Orders issued from the Trump Administration related to international trade and tariffs. We've issued multiple Client Advisories...
Worldwide International Law
Brooke Ringel ,Paul A. Rosenthal,Elizabeth Johnson
+6 Authors

In the past 10 days, we've seen multiple Executive Orders issued from the Trump Administration related to international trade and tariffs. We've issued multiple Client Advisories related to these actions and offer this recap to our readers:

On Saturday, February 1, 2025 the White House released Executive Orders placing additional tariffs on all imports from Canada, Mexico, and China under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The tariffs were an additional 25% ad valorem rate of duty on imports from Canada and Mexico and 10% on imports from China. That full client advisory can be found here.

Also on February 1, 2025, the Department of Finance Canada announced that the Government of Canada was moving forward with 25% tariffs on $155 billion worth of goods in response to the tariffs imposed by the United States (U.S.) on Canadian goods. That client advisory can be found here.

On February 3, 2025 the White House announced that it would delay implementation of the 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico for at least one month and the Governments of Canada and Mexico agreed to delay implementation of any related retaliatory tariffs. That client advisory can be found here.

On February 11, 2025, the Trump Administration issued two Executive Orders announcing 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from all countries pursuant to Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. These Executive Orders implemented key changes in the existing Section 232 steel and aluminum tariff programs, including closure of all existing special tariff arrangements/exemptions, an end to the tariff exclusion request process, and expansion of the tariffs to cover certain downstream products not previously subject to the tariffs. That client advisory can be found here.

Lastly, on February 13, 2025, President Trump signed an executive memorandum on "Reciprocal Trade and Tariffs" directing his economic team to create a "Fair and Reciprocal Plan" for imposing a supplemental tariff that will be designed to counteract a wide range of tariff, tax and non-tariff barriers that negatively affect U.S. producers selling into foreign markets. That client advisory can be found here.

We expect these issues will continue to develop over the coming days and months. Please sign up to receive our Client Advisories by visiting our Communications Preferences page and selecting to receive International Trade Communications.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Brooke Ringel
Brooke Ringel
Photo of Paul A. Rosenthal
Paul A. Rosenthal
Photo of Joshua Morey
Joshua Morey
Photo of Elizabeth Johnson
Elizabeth Johnson
Photo of John M. Foote
John M. Foote
Photo of Jennifer E. McCadney
Jennifer E. McCadney
Photo of Maggie Crosswy
Maggie Crosswy
Photo of Dustin J. Painter
Dustin J. Painter
Photo of Dana S. Wood
Dana S. Wood
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More