Recapping The Last Ten Days In Trade And Tariffs

In the past 10 days, we've seen multiple Executive Orders issued from the Trump Administration related to international trade and tariffs. We've issued multiple Client Advisories related to these actions and offer this recap to our readers:

On Saturday, February 1, 2025 the White House released Executive Orders placing additional tariffs on all imports from Canada, Mexico, and China under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The tariffs were an additional 25% ad valorem rate of duty on imports from Canada and Mexico and 10% on imports from China. That full client advisory can be found here.

Also on February 1, 2025, the Department of Finance Canada announced that the Government of Canada was moving forward with 25% tariffs on $155 billion worth of goods in response to the tariffs imposed by the United States (U.S.) on Canadian goods. That client advisory can be found here.

On February 3, 2025 the White House announced that it would delay implementation of the 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico for at least one month and the Governments of Canada and Mexico agreed to delay implementation of any related retaliatory tariffs. That client advisory can be found here.

On February 11, 2025, the Trump Administration issued two Executive Orders announcing 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from all countries pursuant to Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. These Executive Orders implemented key changes in the existing Section 232 steel and aluminum tariff programs, including closure of all existing special tariff arrangements/exemptions, an end to the tariff exclusion request process, and expansion of the tariffs to cover certain downstream products not previously subject to the tariffs. That client advisory can be found here.

Lastly, on February 13, 2025, President Trump signed an executive memorandum on "Reciprocal Trade and Tariffs" directing his economic team to create a "Fair and Reciprocal Plan" for imposing a supplemental tariff that will be designed to counteract a wide range of tariff, tax and non-tariff barriers that negatively affect U.S. producers selling into foreign markets. That client advisory can be found here.

