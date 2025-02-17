Adjusting Imports Of Steel Into The United States (Trump EO Tracker)

As of March 12, 2025, this order:
- Terminates the alternative arrangements under Section 232 for exempt countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, EU countries, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine).
- Imposes 25% duties on all covered imports of steel and derivatives from the previously exempt countries. Covered steel articles are identified in the annex to Proclamation 9705 and covered steel derivative articles are identified in the annex to Proclamation 9980. (For all other countries, these duties have been in place since those proclamations in 2018 and 2020 respectively.)
- Imposes 25% duties on additional derivative steel articles to be published in a forthcoming Federal Register notice.
- Terminates all existing general approved exclusions (GAEs). Granted product exclusions will remain effective until their expiration date or until excluded product volume is imported, whichever occurs first.
The order also:
- Instructs DOC to establish, within 90 days after the date of the proclamation, a process for covering additional derivative steel articles.
- Instructs CBP to prioritize reviews of classification of imported steel/derivative articles, and upon discovery of misclassification resulting in non-payment of duties, instructs CBP to assess monetary penalties in the maximum amount permitted by law without consideration of any mitigating factors.
Key points relating to customs procedures:
- For foreign trade zones, covered steel or derivative articles must be admitted under "privileged foreign status" (unless eligible for "domestic status") and will be subject to the additional duties upon entry for consumption into the United States.
- Does not allow for drawback for these duties (though drawback generally otherwise remains available).
Additional Documentation
- Trump Executive Order - Adjusting Imports of Steel into The United States
- White House Fact Sheet
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.