White House Announces Steel Tariff Overhaul – 25% Duty & End Of Exclusion Process

On February 10, 2025, The White House announced changes to tariffs and other programs impacting imports of steel, aluminum, and products made from these materials.
- Effective immediately, the tariff exclusion process for steel and steel products is terminated, meaning no new exclusions will be granted, and existing exclusions will expire as scheduled.
- As of March 12, 2025, all imported steel and covered imported steel products are subject to a 25% ad valorem duty rate. All prior agreements and allowances for imports of steel and steel products will be canceled. Further information, including the initial scope of steel products covered by these orders, will be published in the Federal Register.
- As of March 12, 2025, covered imported aluminum products are subject to a 25% ad valorem duty rate. Further information, including the initial scope of aluminum products covered by these orders, will be published in the Federal Register.
