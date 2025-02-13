What Importers And Exporters Should Be Aware Of As They Negotiate Their 2025-2026 Ocean Contracts

With TPM 2025 around the corner and the 2025/2026 ocean container contracting season in full swing, here are four key considerations for importers and exporters as they negotiate their ocean container contracts:

When selecting final partners with whom to contract, there are key strategic decisions that need to be made. Importers and exporters need to define how many and what type of carriers with which to partner.

Importers and exporters who can contract directly with steamship lines (SSLs):

Concentrate majority of volume with few steamship lines (SLLs), depending on trade lane coverage

Allocate some volume to a trusted non-vessel operating common carrier (NVOCC) partner (several if needed due to regional/ trade lane requirements) An NVOCC can provide critical flexibility to shippers by providing access to different routings, steamship lines, and access to the spot market



Importers and exporters who cannot contract directly with steamship lines (SSLs):

Concentrate majority of volume with trusted NVOCC partner

Build relationship with complimentary NVOCC who can grow within company

Amid a dynamic macro-trade environment, a robust and thorough RFP process and a well-thought-out carrier strategy is essential to maintain agility and provide visibility into expected costs.

While no plan will ever be perfect, taking these criteria into consideration will provide enhanced confidence coming out of your negotiation.

