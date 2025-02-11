What's To Come (Video)

Feeling a little bit behind the 8 ball lately because you don't have a crystal ball that would allow you to see just how your supply chain is going to be affected by Executive Orders in 2025.

Braumiller Law Group, PLLC, is a highly respected boutique law firm based in Dallas, Texas with offices in the US and Mexico. The firm is focused on international trade compliance and proven strategies to optimize global trade business practices. The attorneys and trade advisors of Braumiller Law Group, and Braumiller Consulting Group, know exactly how to navigate the intricate maze of global trade regulations, and have a successful track record for helping clients save millions of dollars in compliance penalties.

Feeling a little bit behind the 8 ball lately because you don't have a crystal ball that would allow you to see just how your supply chain is going to be affected by Executive Orders in 2025. Hey, it's America first. Could it be more. Or trade barriers, or trade war. Keep in mind there is peace in the eye of the storm where we reside at BLG. Global Trade Compliance is what we do.

self

Check out our new Digital Magazine Get the inside scoop on the Braumiller Law Group & Braumiller Consulting Group "peeps." Expertise in International Trade Compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.