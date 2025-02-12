Withdrawing The United States From And Ending Funding To Certain United Nations Organizations And Reviewing United States Support To All International Organizations (Trump EO Tracker)

Orders the reevaluation of the United States'commitment to three United Nations (UN)organizations:theUNHuman Rights Council (UNHRC); the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO); and the UN ReliefandWorks Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East(UNRWA).The United States will no longerparticipatein the UNHRC, and U.S. government agencies aredirected notto use any funds for a contribution, grant, or other payment to UNRWA. Within180 daysof the issuance of the order, theSecretaryof Stateand theU.S.Representative to the UNare directed to conduct a review of all international intergovernmental organizations of which the United States is amemberand allconventions andtreatiestowhich the United States is a party todeterminewhich are contrary to the interest of the United States and whether they can be reformed.
Additional Documentation
- Trump Executive Order -Withdrawing the United States from and Ending Funding to Certain United Nations Organizations and Reviewing United States Support to All International Organizations
