UPDATE: Trump Tariffs On Mexico, Canada, China – Supply Chain Impact And Strategies

This article was originally published on February 2, 2025, and updated to reflect two additional Executive Orders published on February 3, 2025.

United States supply chains now have a degree of clarity following a flurry of verbal threats about new tariffs. The White House issued a Fact Sheet and three Executive Orders on February 1, 2025, following wide speculation about President Trump imposing new tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China. The new Fact Sheet describes Administration policy for each of the top three trading partners. The first Executive Order published on February 1, 2025, only addresses trade with Canada. Subsequent Executive Orders published on February 3, 2025, address trade with China and Mexico.

The key provisions of the President's actions as known or expected to date include:

All products imported from Canada and Mexico will bear a 25% duty for entry into the United States. Energy and energy resources from Canada will bear a lower 10% duty. All products imported from China will bear an additional 10% duty for entry into the United States.

Application of the duties is expected will begin on February 4, 2025. Goods in transit prior to February 1, 2025, are excluded from the new tariffs together with a few other operational exceptions.

Duty- free de minimis treatment of low-value shipments will be unavailable for goods covered by these duties.

No exclusion process will be available for domestic importers.

No drawback will be available for duties paid under these actions.

Any retaliation from our trading partners will be met with higher duty rates or expanded scope at the President's discretion.

President Trump declared a public health crisis and national emergency arising from the flow of illegal drugs into the United States in addition to his previously declared declaration of national emergency arising from illegal immigration. The legal basis cited for these actions was the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (“IEEPA”).

Some importers with sourcing relationships in China have already weathered near- and long-term cost negotiations due to landed cost volatility. Many importers also began strategic procurement tours throughout Southeast Asia and elsewhere beginning in 2018. Prior sole-source relationships in China for some supply chains grew into global relationships with many suppliers and manufacturers. Supplier diversity was understood as an effective means to mitigating tariff, logistics, and other geopolitical risk challenges. North America was a beneficiary of those “friendshore” and “nearshore” trends until now.

Canada and Mexico Supply Chain Impact – The USMCA (formerly NAFTA) was an achievement of the Trump '45 Administration that maintained continental free trade. The new agreement was ratified by each country's legislature to continue the three decades of investment and trade growth. USMCA was set for review next year in 2026. President Trump's Trade Policy memorandum called for internal United States review of relevant USMCA trade factors followed by a report of findings in April 2025. Now, many of those foundational understandings between our first and second greatest trading partners are called into question. Canada and Mexico have forecasted for some time that they will meet any tariff action with proportionate tariff increases on United States items entering their commerce. Canada met President Trump's February 1 announcement with a plan to scale 25% tariffs on United States imports into the country. Mexico announced that it would execute on a “Plan B” retaliation strategy. Details are forthcoming.

Business and Legal Strategy Going Forward – We are counseling clients through immediate near-term strategies: (1) contingency planning with foreign suppliers, (2) updating as necessary written procurement and sale terms, (3) reviewing current terms for the availability of flexibility in performance obligations, (4) confirming correctness of tariff classification and duty applicability, and (5) identifying any commercial risk where committed production or sales will be loss-generating or are inherently inelastic. Long-term planning necessarily involves examining production and commercial relationships for adjustment.

The greatest challenge at this stage is how the one-time safe harbor for price volatility, North America, is now on the high-risk side of the geopolitical spectrum alongside China. The toolbox of options of course includes increasing supplier diversity by sourcing alternate producers for finished goods and raw materials. Domestic sourcing may be the best option even if it is presently unavailable for many supply chains. Retaliation by our trading partners may also necessitate exploring customer diversity options on a global basis.

One simple truth is that domestic United States importers and industry appear to be entering a volatile and higher cost operating environment. There remain plenty of known unknowns right now such as the duration of these actions, the degree and nature of foreign retaliation, whether the President will escalate these rates, and whether any legal challenges will be successful.

