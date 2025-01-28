Impact Of Anticipated Trump Administration Tariffs On Infrastructure Projects

On Nov. 25, 2024, then-President-Elect Donald Trump announced via social media his intention to impose 25 percent tariffs on materials provided by Mexico and Canada, as well as an additional 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports.1 President Trump indicated that these tariffs will be part of his first executive orders on Jan. 20, 2025, the date of his inauguration.

The three countries targeted by the tariffs consist of the largest U.S. trade partners. According to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade, in 2023, Canadian imports of iron and steel to the U.S. totaled $8.36 billion, Mexican imports of iron and steel totaled $3.73 billion, and Chinese imports of iron and steel totaled $612.96 million.

Though much about President Trump's plan remains uncertain, these tariffs, if enacted, will be quite impactful on the construction industry. The proposed tariffs are expected to increase the cost of:

These tariffs and resulting price increases will significantly impact infrastructure projects budgeted before their announcement. Existing contracts may not include provisions for cost adjustments due to tariffs, leaving owners and contractors to negotiate how to handle these unexpected expenses. Additionally, the tariffs may also disrupt supply chains, leading to delays in material delivery and impacting project timelines and completion dates.

To mitigate the financial impact of tariffs on ongoing projects, construction professionals can consider the following legal strategies:

President Trump's pre-inauguration tariff announcements indicate that shifts in trade policy may come quickly. By employing these strategies, construction professionals can better navigate the challenges posed by new tariffs and mitigate their financial impact on ongoing projects.

1 President Joe Biden in May 2024 announced the completion of a review of China's trade practices under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. This review, undertaken by the Office of United States Trade Representatives (USTR), was a four-year review, which followed the previous Trump Administration's 2018 tariffs on Chinese products. Based on this review, President Biden raised tariffs on certain Chinese steel and aluminum products from 7.5 percent to 25 percent.

