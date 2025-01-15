Caterpillar To Butterfly (Video)

The length of time it takes a caterpillar to turn into a butterfly depends on several factors including the butterfly's species, host plant type, food availability, habitat threats, and weather conditions.

The length of time it takes a caterpillar to turn into a butterfly depends on several factors including the butterfly's species, host plant type, food availability, habitat threats, and weather conditions. The process of transformation is called metamorphosis, and it takes about two weeks for the butterfly to emerge from its chrysalis. Some transformations may take millions of years. Regardless of the time factor involved, substantial transformation is the key if you wish to convince CBP of the new country of origin. We love the science behind Global Trade Compliance which is all we do.

