5 Trends To Watch In 2025: Georgia's Manufacturing Sector

- Impact of Pending Tariffs: The new Trump administration aims to reduce reliance on China by introducing tariffs for all imported goods. With the United States' heavy import history from the area, there is much anticipation around the short-term and long-term impact to the manufacturing industry. The looming tariffs could further complicate matters, impacting pricing and availability.
- Navigating Supply Chain Challenges and Tariffs: Manufacturers in Georgia are grappling with complex supply chain issues exacerbated by expected expanded tariffs and global uncertainties. While there is a lot of talk about stockpiling, actual inventory purchases outside of the ordinary course have seemingly been relatively minimal. Many are turning to diversification strategies, sourcing from domestic and alternative international suppliers. This shift, while expensive, aims to reduce reliance on regions like China, which have previously disrupted supply chains during events like the impact of tariffs under Trump's first term and the COVID-19 lockdowns.
- The Push for Onshoring and Domestic Production: The current administration's push toward onshoring is gaining traction in Georgia. While U.S. manufacturing capacity remains limited and expanding facilities takes time, there is a push to bring production back to domestic soil. This movement is expected to incur initial economic pain due to increased costs, but the long-term benefits could include a more resilient supply chain and economic growth. Georgia is uniquely positioned to benefit from this trend due to its business-friendly environment and existing infrastructure.
- Workforce Development and Training Initiatives: A big challenge for Georgia's manufacturing sector is finding and training a qualified workforce. Georgia is addressing this through its Quick Start program and its partnerships with educational institutions like Georgia Tech, focusing on advanced manufacturing fields such as battery technology and solar energy. Trade schools are becoming more prominent, ensuring that companies have access to the talent needed for modern manufacturing. These efforts make Georgia an attractive destination for major companies, including LG, Hyundai, SK, and a leading electric vehicle brand.
- Infrastructure and Logistics Advantages: Georgia's infrastructure, particularly the Port of Savannah, provides a significant logistical advantage for manufacturers. The port's capacity to efficiently handle imports and exports reduces lead times and costs associated with transportation. Coordination with service providers, such as Georgia Power, ensures that manufacturing facilities have the necessary energy resources to operate efficiently. These logistical strengths are crucial as manufacturers look to optimize their supply chains and reduce reliance on distant suppliers.
