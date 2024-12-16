Global Trade Talks: Welcome Back Erik Woodhouse: Initial Thoughts On The Sanctions Landscape Under Trump 2.0 (Podcast)

Erik is returning to Crowell after serving as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Division for Counter Threat Finance and Sanctions, Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs, U.S. Department of State. This episode discusses Erik's experience at Department of State and how that informs his practice at Crowell, and his thoughts on possible developments under the new Administration. Global Trade Talks is a podcast that shares brief perspectives on key global issues on international trade, current events, business, law, and public policy as they impact our lives.

