ARTICLE
16 December 2024

Global Trade Talks: Welcome Back Erik Woodhouse: Initial Thoughts On The Sanctions Landscape Under Trump 2.0 (Podcast)

CM
Crowell & Moring LLP

Contributor

Erik is returning to Crowell after serving as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Division for Counter Threat Finance and Sanctions, Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs, U.S. Department of State.
United States International Law
Nicole Janigian Simonian,David (Dj) Wolff, and Erik Woodhouse

Erik is returning to Crowell after serving as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Division for Counter Threat Finance and Sanctions, Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs, U.S. Department of State. This episode discusses Erik's experience at Department of State and how that informs his practice at Crowell, and his thoughts on possible developments under the new Administration. Global Trade Talks is a podcast that shares brief perspectives on key global issues on international trade, current events, business, law, and public policy as they impact our lives.

Click below to listen:
PodBean|SoundCloud | Apple Podcasts

Authors
Photo of Nicole Janigian Simonian
Nicole Janigian Simonian
Photo of David (Dj) Wolff
David (Dj) Wolff
Photo of Erik Woodhouse
Erik Woodhouse
