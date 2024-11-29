Forced Labor Enforcement (Video)

Approximately 5000 shipments were detained by customs during FY 2023 due to Forced Labor enforcement. Anything manufactured wholly or in part in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's...

Approximately 5000 shipments were detained by customs during FY 2023 due to Forced Labor enforcement. Anything manufactured wholly or in part in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China, or produced by certain entities, is prohibited by section 307 of the Tariff Act of 1930 from entering the U.S. If you are importing from Asia it pays to know your first, second and third tier and any other suppliers. Detentions can be disruptive and expensive. We take a proactive approach

