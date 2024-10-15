US China Trade Monthly - September 2024

As global economic and geopolitical environments enter a new era, companies need to continuously develop and adjust their coherent global business strategies to secure and further expand business opportunities in all markets while minimizing political and legal risks by ensuring compliance. To assist you with that task, Mayer Brown's US-China Trade Monthly provides news and insights related to the latest US developments impacting the US-China bilateral trade relationship.

In this September 2024 issue, we will discuss: (1) USTR inviting public comments on WTO dispute settlement proceeding regarding China's allegations around certain tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act; (2) bipartisan group of Senators introducing bill to prevent Chinese companies from using certain American tax credits; and (3) Commerce issuing a proposal to require reporting development of advanced AI models and computer clusters.

USTR INVITES PUBLIC COMMENTS ON WTO DISPUTE SETTLEMENT PROCEEDING REGARDING CHINA'S ALLEGATIONS THAT CERTAIN TAX CREDITS UNDER THE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT VIOLATE THE WTO

On August 27, 2024, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) published a notice to the Federal Register "invit[ing] written comments from the public concerning the issues raised" by China in its dispute before the World Trade Organization (WTO) of certain clean energy tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act. China's allegations concern "aspects of five tax credits created or amended by the Inflation Reduction Act, and related implementing guidance issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service, and the U.S. Department of Energy."

Read More

BIPARTISAN GROUP OF SENATORS INTRODUCES BILL TO PREVENT CHINESE COMPANIES FROM USING CERTAIN AMERICAN TAX CREDITS

On July 31, 2024, Senators Jon Ossof (D-GA), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), and Rick Scott (R-FL) introduced the bipartisan American Tax Dollars for American Solar Manufacturing Act. The bill aims to "prevent Chinese companies from using American tax credits designed to accelerate solar manufacturing," thus "further strengthening American energy independence and solar manufacturing."

Read More

US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE ISSUES PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE REPORTING DEVELOPMENT OF ADVANCED AI MODELS AND COMPUTER CLUSTERS

On September 9, 2024, the US Department of Commerce's ("Commerce") Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) released notice of a proposed rule to create a mandatory reporting requirement for artificial intelligence (AI) developers and computing providers concerning the development, training, and testing of powerful AI models. The rule—titled "Establishment of Reporting Requirements for the Development of Advanced Artificial Intelligence Models and Computing Clusters"—stems from the Biden Administration's Executive Order 14110 (the "AI EO").

Read More

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.