8 October 2024

Light Years From China, Braumiller Law, Jan 2024 (Video)

A light year is 5.88 trillion miles and using the latest man-made vehicle, NASA's Juno spacecraft traveling at 165,000 mph it would take 2,958 years to travel a light year. A cargo container traveling by ship from the Port of Shanghai, China to the Port of Los Angeles is 19,270 nautical miles and traveling at 10 knot, it takes 12-21 days. It just seems like 2,958 years if it's your product onboard. Ever think of manufacturing in Mexico as an alternative? BLG has IMMEX experts onboard our ship. We love the science behind Global Trade Compliance.

