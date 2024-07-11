Making Trade Inclusive For All Americans: A Conversation With Dr. Jan Yves Remy (Video)

self

Wiley International Trade partner Derick Holt interviews Dr. Jan Yves Remy, Director of the SShridath Ramphal Centre for International Trade Law, Policy and Services / University of the West Indies. Dr. Remy discusses the trade, climate change, and gender challenges facing the Caribbean small island developing states (SIDS). She emphasizes the need for resilient and inclusive trade policies, and the importance of gender-specific provisions in trade agreements. She also highlights the role of the Caribbean Women in Trade Network in promoting gender-inclusive policies and advocates for addressing SIDS' unique challenges in international negotiations.

